A woman talks on her mobile phone as she passes the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, where windows are covered with newspaper to prevent journal... A woman talks on her mobile phone as she passes the house of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, where windows are covered with newspaper to prevent journalists from filming the garage, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Ghosn earlier this week jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon rather than face trial on financial misconduct charges in a dramatic escape that has confounded and embarrassed authorities. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's justice minister says the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges was inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks.

Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday she has ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement saying he was in Lebanon.

She said there were no records of Ghosn's departure from Tokyo. She said his bail has been revoked, and Interpol has issued a wanted notice.

Ghosn was first arrested in November 2018.