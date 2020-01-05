CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Illinois State 67-55 on Saturday.

Barret Benson added 13 points for the Salukis, who forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Ronnie Suggs Jr. had 13 points for Southern Illinois (7-8, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Eric McGill added 12 points and six rebounds.

Illinois State totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points for the Redbirds (6-8, 1-1). DJ Horne added 11 points and Zach Copeland had 10.

Southern Illinois plays Valparaiso at home on Tuesday. Illinois State faces Missouri State at home on Tuesday.

