All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 35 20 8 2 5 47 97 90 Hershey 34 19 10 2 3 43 96 89 Providence 36 20 13 1 2 43 115 93 Springfield 37 19 16 2 0 40 110 104 WB/Scranton 35 17 13 3 2 39 92 105 Charlotte 32 16 13 3 0 35 94 87 Bridgeport 36 13 18 4 1 31 81 114 Lehigh Valley 34 12 17 1 4 29 75 98

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 33 21 8 2 2 46 105 77 Utica 35 20 11 2 2 44 126 107 Toronto 33 19 11 2 1 41 110 104 Belleville 34 19 12 2 1 41 125 114 Laval 36 18 14 3 1 40 105 105 Syracuse 34 17 14 2 1 37 113 115 Cleveland 34 16 15 1 2 35 94 92 Binghamton 34 13 17 4 0 30 88 111

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 35 24 5 4 2 54 119 78 Iowa 35 19 12 2 2 42 106 104 Chicago 36 16 16 3 1 36 87 102 Rockford 33 17 15 0 1 35 93 103 Manitoba 36 17 19 0 0 34 102 113 San Antonio 35 12 14 5 4 33 100 107 Grand Rapids 35 14 17 2 2 32 100 119 Texas 35 14 17 2 2 32 99 118

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 32 25 7 0 0 50 125 79 Stockton 31 20 6 2 3 45 128 95 Colorado 31 18 10 2 1 39 102 88 Ontario 34 15 15 3 1 34 90 126 Bakersfield 31 13 13 4 1 31 94 113 San Diego 29 12 14 2 1 27 93 94 San Jose 30 10 18 0 2 22 95 115

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Rochester 4, Belleville 3

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 8, Toronto 2

Springfield 3, Utica 2

Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 1

Hartford 3, Providence 1

Hershey 6, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 4, Lehigh Valley 0

Iowa 5, Rockford 1

Colorado 1, Manitoba 0

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 3

Tucson 5, San Jose 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2

Stockton 6, Ontario 3

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled