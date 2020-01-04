All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|42
|24
|7
|11
|59
|139
|107
|14-1-9
|10-6-2
|10-4-3
|Toronto
|42
|23
|14
|5
|51
|152
|135
|10-4-5
|13-10-0
|7-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|39
|22
|13
|4
|48
|139
|121
|12-7-2
|10-6-2
|15-2-0
|Florida
|40
|21
|14
|5
|47
|145
|137
|13-7-2
|8-7-3
|7-5-1
|Buffalo
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|124
|133
|12-5-3
|6-12-4
|6-9-1
|Montreal
|41
|18
|17
|6
|42
|132
|133
|8-9-3
|10-8-3
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|41
|16
|20
|5
|37
|114
|138
|11-6-2
|5-14-3
|6-6-2
|Detroit
|42
|10
|29
|3
|23
|90
|161
|6-14-1
|4-15-2
|3-9-0
|Washington
|42
|28
|9
|5
|61
|150
|125
|11-4-4
|17-5-1
|6-5-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|25
|11
|3
|53
|115
|102
|13-5-2
|12-6-1
|7-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|40
|24
|11
|5
|53
|138
|107
|16-4-3
|8-7-2
|5-2-3
|Carolina
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|139
|116
|12-7-0
|12-8-2
|3-8-1
|Philadelphia
|41
|22
|14
|5
|49
|131
|123
|13-2-4
|9-12-1
|7-2-2
|Columbus
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|107
|113
|12-8-2
|7-6-6
|7-5-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|19
|17
|4
|42
|132
|136
|10-8-2
|9-9-2
|7-3-0
|New Jersey
|40
|15
|19
|6
|36
|104
|139
|6-8-6
|9-11-0
|4-5-1
|St. Louis
|42
|26
|10
|6
|58
|131
|114
|13-4-3
|13-6-3
|10-2-1
|Colorado
|41
|24
|13
|4
|52
|151
|122
|11-7-2
|13-6-2
|7-8-1
|Dallas
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|115
|104
|15-6-2
|9-8-2
|9-4-2
|Winnipeg
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|128
|126
|10-9-2
|12-7-1
|7-4-2
|Minnesota
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|126
|137
|10-4-3
|9-13-2
|3-8-1
|Nashville
|39
|18
|15
|6
|42
|134
|131
|10-7-4
|8-8-2
|5-5-0
|Chicago
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|123
|139
|9-9-3
|9-9-3
|5-6-2
|Vegas
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|139
|129
|13-7-3
|10-8-3
|11-4-2
|Arizona
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|122
|110
|10-10-1
|13-6-3
|8-4-3
|Vancouver
|41
|22
|15
|4
|48
|139
|124
|13-5-3
|9-10-1
|8-5-1
|Edmonton
|43
|21
|17
|5
|47
|127
|137
|10-8-3
|11-9-2
|8-5-1
|Calgary
|43
|21
|17
|5
|47
|118
|130
|11-7-3
|10-10-2
|6-6-1
|San Jose
|42
|18
|21
|3
|39
|112
|141
|11-11-1
|7-10-2
|8-7-1
|Los Angeles
|42
|17
|21
|4
|38
|109
|132
|11-7-1
|6-14-3
|6-11-1
|Anaheim
|41
|16
|20
|5
|37
|105
|128
|10-7-3
|6-13-2
|5-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Dallas 4, Detroit 1
Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.