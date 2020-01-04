All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107 14-1-9 10-6-2 10-4-3 Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135 10-4-5 13-10-0 7-5-1 Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121 12-7-2 10-6-2 15-2-0 Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137 13-7-2 8-7-3 7-5-1 Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133 12-5-3 6-12-4 6-9-1 Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133 8-9-3 10-8-3 4-8-2 Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138 11-6-2 5-14-3 6-6-2 Detroit 42 10 29 3 23 90 161 6-14-1 4-15-2 3-9-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 42 28 9 5 61 150 125 11-4-4 17-5-1 6-5-1 N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102 13-5-2 12-6-1 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107 16-4-3 8-7-2 5-2-3 Carolina 41 24 15 2 50 139 116 12-7-0 12-8-2 3-8-1 Philadelphia 41 22 14 5 49 131 123 13-2-4 9-12-1 7-2-2 Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113 12-8-2 7-6-6 7-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 40 19 17 4 42 132 136 10-8-2 9-9-2 7-3-0 New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139 6-8-6 9-11-0 4-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 42 26 10 6 58 131 114 13-4-3 13-6-3 10-2-1 Colorado 41 24 13 4 52 151 122 11-7-2 13-6-2 7-8-1 Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104 15-6-2 9-8-2 9-4-2 Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126 10-9-2 12-7-1 7-4-2 Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137 10-4-3 9-13-2 3-8-1 Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131 10-7-4 8-8-2 5-5-0 Chicago 42 18 18 6 42 123 139 9-9-3 9-9-3 5-6-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 44 23 15 6 52 139 129 13-7-3 10-8-3 11-4-2 Arizona 43 23 16 4 50 122 110 10-10-1 13-6-3 8-4-3 Vancouver 41 22 15 4 48 139 124 13-5-3 9-10-1 8-5-1 Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137 10-8-3 11-9-2 8-5-1 Calgary 43 21 17 5 47 118 130 11-7-3 10-10-2 6-6-1 San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141 11-11-1 7-10-2 8-7-1 Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132 11-7-1 6-14-3 6-11-1 Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128 10-7-3 6-13-2 5-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Dallas 4, Detroit 1

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.