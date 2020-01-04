China replaces representative in Hong Kong

Ousted liaison office chief Wang Zhimin (first left) and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (center) in 2018. Ousted liaison office chief Wang Zhimin (first left) and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (center) in 2018. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following seven months of unrest, China has replaced its main representative in Hong Kong, the head of the central government’s liaison office, reports said Saturday (Jan. 4).

Wang Zhimin (王志民) was succeeded by another party official, Luo Huining (駱惠寧), 65, the South China Morning Post reported. The new appointee came as a surprise because he had only last week been named as deputy chief of a financial and economic affairs committee in China’s legislature.

Luo has served as Communist Party chief for the province of Shanxi for the three previous years, according to the report. Before that, his political functions included the governorship of Qinghai.

Luo spent 30 years of his political career in Anhui Province, CNA reported. He holds a Ph.D. in economics.

No details about Wang’s fate are available, and the Chinese authorities have yet to give an official reason for his departure.