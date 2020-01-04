TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – EVA Air said it would sue a passenger on flight from Hong Kong who threw a plate on the floor and injured a crew member, reports said Saturday (Jan. 4).

Just before flight BR 868 was coming in for landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Friday (Jan. 3), the pilot made his regular announcements for passengers, EVA Air said in a statement. However, one passenger flung a plate on the floor and left his seat.

As two flight attendants tried to persuade him to return to his seat, he refused, and in the ensuing scuffle, one crew member’s right hand was injured. It was only after a senior staff member intervened that the passenger returned to his seat, CNA reported.

After the pilot learned about the incident, he alerted ground staff, and the airport police took the passenger away for questioning. He was later described as a man around 80 years of age, the Liberty Times reported.

In a statement, EVA Air said it would not tolerate violence against its staff and threats to safety, so it would take legal action over the passenger’s unreasonable behavior.