  1. Home
  2. World

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/04 14:01
Orthodox Jewish people gather on a street in Monsey, N.Y., on early Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a nearby stabbing late Saturday at a Hanukkah cel...
A woman holding incense sticks offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. New Year...
Fireworks light the sky above the St. Severi's Church, left, and the Mariendom (Cathedral of Mary), right, during New Year's celebrations in Erfurt, c...
Protesters set fires in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters ...
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, prior to the Friday prayers...
A man holds a hot cup of tea on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Opaque, chilly smog has blanketed northern India as ...
Men play chess, lit by the setting sun, while others watch in a park in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Light reflects from empty railway tracks outside the Saint Lazare train station in Paris on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The strikes over the French govern...
Birds fly over an anchored boat in the river Brahmaputra on a cold winter morning in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Brahmaputra is one of Asia'...

Orthodox Jewish people gather on a street in Monsey, N.Y., on early Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a nearby stabbing late Saturday at a Hanukkah cel...

A woman holding incense sticks offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. New Year...

Fireworks light the sky above the St. Severi's Church, left, and the Mariendom (Cathedral of Mary), right, during New Year's celebrations in Erfurt, c...

Protesters set fires in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters ...

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, prior to the Friday prayers...

A man holds a hot cup of tea on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Opaque, chilly smog has blanketed northern India as ...

Men play chess, lit by the setting sun, while others watch in a park in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Light reflects from empty railway tracks outside the Saint Lazare train station in Paris on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The strikes over the French govern...

Birds fly over an anchored boat in the river Brahmaputra on a cold winter morning in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Brahmaputra is one of Asia'...

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes New Year’s celebrations in Germany and China; Orthodox Jews standing near a Hanukkah stabbing incident in New York state; and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters setting fires outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 28, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/