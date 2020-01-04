Birds fly over an anchored boat in the river Brahmaputra on a cold winter morning in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Brahmaputra is one of Asia'... Birds fly over an anchored boat in the river Brahmaputra on a cold winter morning in Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Brahmaputra is one of Asia's largest rivers, which passes through China's Tibet region, India and Bangladesh before converging into the Bay of Bengal. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Light reflects from empty railway tracks outside the Saint Lazare train station in Paris on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The strikes over the French govern... Light reflects from empty railway tracks outside the Saint Lazare train station in Paris on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The strikes over the French government's plan to revamp the retirement system have disrupted transport across France and beyond, hobbling Paris Metros and trains across the country as well as businesses. The strikes have been especially felt over the holiday season. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Men play chess, lit by the setting sun, while others watch in a park in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Men play chess, lit by the setting sun, while others watch in a park in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A man holds a hot cup of tea on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Opaque, chilly smog has blanketed northern India as ... A man holds a hot cup of tea on a cold and foggy morning in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Opaque, chilly smog has blanketed northern India as just-about-freezing temperatures collided with hazardous levels of air pollution. The cold and fog are expected to continue through New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, prior to the Friday prayers... A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, prior to the Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday Jan. 3, 2020. Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Protesters set fires in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters ... Protesters set fires in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday. The breach at the embassy followed U.S. airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Fireworks light the sky above the St. Severi's Church, left, and the Mariendom (Cathedral of Mary), right, during New Year's celebrations in Erfurt, c... Fireworks light the sky above the St. Severi's Church, left, and the Mariendom (Cathedral of Mary), right, during New Year's celebrations in Erfurt, central Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

A woman holding incense sticks offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. New Year... A woman holding incense sticks offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. New Year's Eve isn't celebrated widely in mainland China, where the lunar New Year is a more important holiday. But countdown events were held in major cities, and some of the faithful headed to Buddhist temples for bell-ringing and prayers. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Orthodox Jewish people gather on a street in Monsey, N.Y., on early Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a nearby stabbing late Saturday at a Hanukkah cel... Orthodox Jewish people gather on a street in Monsey, N.Y., on early Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a nearby stabbing late Saturday at a Hanukkah celebration. A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi's home and stabbed five people in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes New Year’s celebrations in Germany and China; Orthodox Jews standing near a Hanukkah stabbing incident in New York state; and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters setting fires outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 28, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020.

