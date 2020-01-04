Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant questions a call during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturd... Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant questions a call during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Wed... St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The Penguins won 3-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston's Bruce Cassidy, Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues, Washington's Todd Reirden and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights will be the head coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend later this month.

Cassidy's Bruins (.702, 24-7-11), Berube's Blues (.690, 26-10-6), Reirden’s Capitals (.720, 27‑9‑5) and Gallant's Golden Knights (.591, 23-15-6) all have the highest points percentages in their respective divisions through Thursday's games.

The annual showcase will be held Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.