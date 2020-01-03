All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107 Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135 Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121 Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137 Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133 Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133 Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138 Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122 N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102 Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107 Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112 Philadelphia 41 22 14 5 49 131 123 Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113 N.Y. Rangers 40 19 17 4 42 132 136 New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 42 26 10 6 58 131 114 Colorado 41 24 13 4 52 151 122 Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103 Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126 Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137 Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131 Chicago 42 18 18 6 42 123 139

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 44 23 15 6 52 139 129 Arizona 43 23 16 4 50 122 110 Vancouver 41 22 15 4 48 139 124 Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137 Calgary 43 21 17 5 47 118 130 San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141 Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132 Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 6, Ottawa 3

Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 7, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 7, Chicago 5

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.