  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/03 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107
Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135
Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121
Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137
Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133
Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133
Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102
Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107
Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112
Philadelphia 41 22 14 5 49 131 123
Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113
N.Y. Rangers 40 19 17 4 42 132 136
New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 42 26 10 6 58 131 114
Colorado 41 24 13 4 52 151 122
Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103
Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131
Chicago 42 18 18 6 42 123 139
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 44 23 15 6 52 139 129
Arizona 43 23 16 4 50 122 110
Vancouver 41 22 15 4 48 139 124
Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137
Calgary 43 21 17 5 47 118 130
San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 6, Ottawa 3

Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 7, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 7, Chicago 5

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.