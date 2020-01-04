Ex-Taiwan president sues Han Kuo-yu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) filed a defamation lawsuit against Kuomintang (KMT) party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Friday (Jan. 3) at Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

In a Facebook video posted on Dec. 30, the ex-president deplored Han's interpretation of the 3-19 shooting incident in 2004. In a televised presidential debate on Dec. 29, Han had said Chiou I-jin (邱義仁), secretary-general to the president in 2004, arranged the attempted assassination to boost Chen's chances of re-election.

Chen also accused former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and media personality Sisy Chen (陳文茜) of defamation. The pair worked for the KMT campaign office during the 2004 presidential election and claimed at the time that Chen was behind the shooting.

Chen denounced Han for picking at a 15-year-old scab. He added that in addition to suing Han, he would also sue Sisy Chen and Ma for defamation.

Chen was sent to prison for corruption after leaving office in 2008 but was released in 2015 to undergo medical treatment. Over the past five years he has refused to attend court for health reasons, yet Apple Daily pointed out he appeared to be in good form when lodging the lawsuits on Friday.