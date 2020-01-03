TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An illustration showing solidarity between Tiananmen Square and Hong Kong protesters has gained over 24,000 upvotes on the social media site Reddit since New Year's Eve.

On Dec. 31, Reddit user baylearn posted the illustration with the heading "Thirty years, and we’re still fighting the same fight, protecting the flame lit in Beijing three decades ago." Baylearn says that the image had originally been posted by an anonymous use on Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging service, on Dec. 29.

In the illustration, a woman is shown wearing a yellow helmet and carrying a yellow umbrella, symbols of both the 2019 Hong Kong protests and the 2014 Umbrella Movement. Meanwhile, on the other side of a pane of glass cracked by a bullet hole, a woman wearing a headband that reads "Liberty" can be seen inking the words "Glory to H.K." in red, possibly blood.

In the foreground at the top of the image are Chinese characters that read "revolution era," with the year 2019 on the left and 1989 on the right. In the background on the left, a black flag of the 2019 Hong Kong protests can be seen waving, while on the right, a black and white banner reads in Chinese "Give me liberty, or give me death!"



"Revolution Era." (Illustration by annoynmous Telegram user)