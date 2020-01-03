  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Parallels between Tiananmen and Hong Kong protests

Illustration ties pro-democracy movement in Beijing in 1989 to 2019 Hong Kong protests

  1197
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/03 17:47
"Revolution Era." (Illustration by anonymous Telegram user)

"Revolution Era." (Illustration by anonymous Telegram user)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An illustration showing solidarity between Tiananmen Square and Hong Kong protesters has gained over 24,000 upvotes on the social media site Reddit since New Year's Eve.

On Dec. 31, Reddit user baylearn posted the illustration with the heading "Thirty years, and we’re still fighting the same fight, protecting the flame lit in Beijing three decades ago." Baylearn says that the image had originally been posted by an anonymous use on Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging service, on Dec. 29.

In the illustration, a woman is shown wearing a yellow helmet and carrying a yellow umbrella, symbols of both the 2019 Hong Kong protests and the 2014 Umbrella Movement. Meanwhile, on the other side of a pane of glass cracked by a bullet hole, a woman wearing a headband that reads "Liberty" can be seen inking the words "Glory to H.K." in red, possibly blood.

In the foreground at the top of the image are Chinese characters that read "revolution era," with the year 2019 on the left and 1989 on the right. In the background on the left, a black flag of the 2019 Hong Kong protests can be seen waving, while on the right, a black and white banner reads in Chinese "Give me liberty, or give me death!"


"Revolution Era." (Illustration by annoynmous Telegram user)
2019 Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protesters
Tiananmen Square protests
Tiananmen Square massacre

RELATED ARTICLES

China replaces representative in Hong Kong
China replaces representative in Hong Kong
2020/01/04 20:01
Causeway Bay Books to be reopened in Taipei after holiday
Causeway Bay Books to be reopened in Taipei after holiday
2020/01/03 23:20
Japanese PM meets with China's Xi in Beijing
Japanese PM meets with China's Xi in Beijing
2019/12/25 16:21
Vatican New Year calendar suspected of hinting at support of Hong Kong protests
Vatican New Year calendar suspected of hinting at support of Hong Kong protests
2019/12/24 11:03
Xi complains about US involvement in China's 'internal affairs' in call with Trump
Xi complains about US involvement in China's 'internal affairs' in call with Trump
2019/12/21 11:56