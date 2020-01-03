TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's EVA Air has been selected as the third safest international airline of 2020 by AirlineRatings.com, the airline product rating website announced Thursday (Jan. 2).

A comprehensive range of factors, including government audits, airplane crashes, and other serious incidents, were taken into account as the AirlineRatings.com editors monitored 405 of the world's best-known airlines. A list of the 10 safest low-cost airlines of 2020 was also revealed, reported Liberty Times.

According to the results posted on the website, Australia's largest airline Qantas was ranked as the safest, followed by Air New Zealand, EVA Air, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways. Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific secured ninth place, reported UDN.

Founded in 1989 as an affiliate of shipping conglomerate Evergreen Group, EVA Air has dedicated its services to customers in Taiwan and abroad. It currently boasts over 40 international destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, and has been a quiet leader among carriers in the global market.