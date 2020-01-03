TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fan of Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) drew laughs from Taiwanese netizens after he tattooed the candidate's name on his throat.

On Thursday (Jan. 2), just nine days before Taiwan's presidential election, a Han fan posted an image of a fresh tattoo on his neck that read "Han Kuo-yu" (韓國瑜) in Chinese characters. The Han fan simply asked respondents to type "+1" if they thought it looked good and "+2" if they considered it bad-looking.

That same day, a member of the Facebook group Citizens Mowing Action (公民割草行動) posted the image and wrote: "+1 see a doctor." Oddly, the Han fan had opted for the simplified version of Han's middle name, "Kuo" (国), used in Communist China instead of the traditional version (國) seen in Taiwan.

Members of the Facebook group were less than impressed with the Han fan's body art:

"This one is definitely possessed."

"It's not a question of good or bad looking, it's treacherous."

"Your own parents didn't get a tattoo and you get this?"

"It's not just stupid, it's stupid and idiotic."

"Why don't you get it inscribed on your forehead?" This is a reference to a British man who tattooed "Taiwan" on his forehead.

"Given such a poor brain and inability to think, he can only blame himself."

"I'll say it looks good after Han loses."

The most recent poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed 35 percent of voters to be undecided, and of the 61 percent who are decided, incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her running mate William Lai (賴清德) are favored by 52.5 percent. The poll also showed the Tsai-Lai ticket has widened its lead over the opposition Kuomintang's Han Kuo-yu and Simon Chang (張善政), up 30.6 percentage points from 29 points in November.