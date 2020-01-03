  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan campaign spokeswoman resigns over 'China unification treason' remarks

DPP lawmaker Lin Ching-yee said she used imprecise language by saying supporting unification might be treason

  3889
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/03 14:06
DPP legislator Lin Ching-yee during the election campaign.

DPP legislator Lin Ching-yee during the election campaign. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Lawmaker Lin Ching-yee (林靜儀) resigned as spokeswoman for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election campaign after telling a Deutsche Welle interviewer that supporting unification with China might amount to treason, reports said Friday (Jan. 3).

Lin, a legislator for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said that during the interview, her choice of words had been imprecise. This led some media to use the phrase as their headline, CNA reported.

On Facebook, she wrote she should have said that as China was still threatening force to annex Taiwan, opinions in support of China’s annexation plans amounted to threats against sovereignty. Since she had not used the correct terms during the hour-long interview she worried about causing a misunderstanding, so she decided to tender her resignation as campaign spokeswoman, Lin said.

The interview was conducted in Chinese and posted on Deutsche Welle’s Chinese-language website, in both traditional and simplified characters.

Lin’s comments came amid a debate about last Tuesday’s (Dec. 31) passage of the Anti-Infiltration Act. This is designed to curb Chinese interference in Taiwanese politics, such as the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections.
2020 presidential elections
DPP
Tsai Ing-wen
unification
Anti-infiltration Act
Deutsche Welle

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Tsai as Taiwan's elections loom
Over 1,800 academics throw weight behind Tsai as Taiwan's elections loom
2020/01/05 16:50
Taiwan President conveys air force squad's condolences to late general
Taiwan President conveys air force squad's condolences to late general
2020/01/05 09:19
Peng Ming-min: New Taiwan government should form new nation
Peng Ming-min: New Taiwan government should form new nation
2020/01/03 16:53
US Department of State reacts to Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act
US Department of State reacts to Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act
2020/01/03 16:39
PRC flags taken down from Kinmen street after Taiwan passes Anti-Infiltration Act
PRC flags taken down from Kinmen street after Taiwan passes Anti-Infiltration Act
2020/01/03 12:49