  2. 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Promoting candidates on Taiwan Election Day could result in NT$500,000 fine

Sharing campaign messages via social media on Jan. 11 violates Taiwan election law

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/03 13:38
Cell phones and cameras prohibited at polling stations on Election Day.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Taiwan's 2020 elections less than 10 days away, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has urged citizens to follow Election Day regulations to ensure the fairness and legitimacy of the voting process.

The CEC reminds the public that no cell phones or cameras will be permitted on Jan. 11 at any of the polling stations for the presidential and legislative elections. Violators will face up to one year of imprisonment or an NT$30,000 (US$1,000) fine, the Liberty Times reported.

The CEC added that election poll results and related news articles are not to be distributed to the public 10 days before the election and that all Taiwanese citizens and media agencies are subject to such rule. No campaign promotional activities or material, including flags, posters, and slogans, should be visible near polling stations, according to Article 108 of the Civil Servants Election And Recall Act.

Furthermore, promoting candidates either in person or through social media on Election Day is strictly prohibited, and violators could face a penalty of between NT$500,000 and NT$5 million. It is worth noting that those who share or re-post campaign messages online are not exempt from the law, reported Liberty Times.

Voters are encouraged to have their national ID, signet, and voting notice ready before entering polling stations. Although signets and voting notices are not required, bringing them will speed up the voting process, reported Yahoo News.
