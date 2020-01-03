  1. Home
  2. Politics

Acting chief of general staff announced by Taiwan's defense ministry

Liu Chih-pin to fill in for Taiwan’s top military general after Black Hawk crash

  1551
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/03 10:53
Liu Chih-pin to serve as Acting Chief of General Staff. 

Liu Chih-pin to serve as Acting Chief of General Staff.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of the tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of several Taiwan's top military officials, including Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴), the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced Thursday (Jan. 2) that Deputy Chief of General Staff Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌) will temporarily fill in as the country's military commander.

On Thursday morning, an Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crash-landed in the mountains of New Taipei City's Wulai District, killing 8 of the 13 passengers aboard. The cause of the accident is still under investigation as military teams return to the wreckage of the aircraft to search for the black box.

In a press release issued by the MND, the military agency said that Liu will now serve as the acting chief of general staff to maintain Taiwan's national security. It added that Liu has previously served as the Navy chief of staff and aide-de-camp for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and is perfectly competent for the position, reported Yahoo News.

The MND said that an official candidate for the head of the Taiwanese armed forces will be decided by Tsai at a later date. It also expressed condolences to family members of the officials who perished in the accident and stressed that all military personnel will continue to fulfill their duties in protecting Taiwan, reported CNA.
Ministry of National Defense
MND
Taiwan military
Black Hawk helicopter

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan KMT legislative candidate says DPP caused Black Hawk crash
Taiwan KMT legislative candidate says DPP caused Black Hawk crash
2020/01/05 11:56
Taiwan President conveys air force squad's condolences to late general
Taiwan President conveys air force squad's condolences to late general
2020/01/05 09:19
StarLux Airlines chief deletes comments about Taiwan helicopter crash
StarLux Airlines chief deletes comments about Taiwan helicopter crash
2020/01/04 14:54
Conspiracy theories swirl online in Taiwan after Black Hawk crash
Conspiracy theories swirl online in Taiwan after Black Hawk crash
2020/01/03 11:42
8 Taiwan military officers killed in Black Hawk crash mourned
8 Taiwan military officers killed in Black Hawk crash mourned
2020/01/03 10:06