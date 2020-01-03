BUFFALO (10-6) at HOUSTON (10-6)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

OPENING LINE — Texans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 9-6-1, Houston 7-8-1

SERIES RECORD — Texans lead 5-4

LAST MEETING — Texans beat Bills 20-13, Oct. 14, 2018

LAST WEEK — Bills lost to Jets 13-6; Texans lost to Titans 35-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 9, Texans No. 10

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (8), PASS (26).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (10), PASS (4).

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (15).

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills are in playoffs for second time in three seasons. ... Buffalo's 10 wins are most since 1999. ... Bills have lost last five playoff games and haven't won postseason game since 1995. ... Buffalo was 1-4 against playoff teams this season. ... WR John Brown has 1,060 yards receiving for Buffalo's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015. ... QB Josh Allen has 3,089 yards passing for most by Buffalo player since Ryan Fitzpatrick had 3,400 in 2012. ... Buffalo allowed 40 sacks this season, fewest since 39 in 2014. ... CB Tre'Davious White tied for NFL lead with six interceptions. ... Buffalo's 44 sacks are most since team had 54 in 2014. ... Buffalo's 259 points allowed were fewest since team gave up 284 in 2004. ... Bills allowed 15 touchdown passes this season, which tied for second fewest in NFL. ... Houston won AFC South for second straight year and fourth time in five years. ... Houston hasn't won playoff game since wild-card win over Raiders in 2016 season. ... Texans reached 10 wins for fourth time in franchise history. ... Houston is 3-5 in playoffs. Coach Bill O'Brien is 1-3 in playoffs. ... Texans had 2,009 yards rushing this season for sixth 2,000-yard rushing year in franchise history. .... DE J.J. Watt is scheduled to return after sitting out last eight games with torn pectoral muscle. ... QB Deshaun Watson tied career best with 26 touchdown passes. ... LB Zach Cunningham led team with career-high 137 tackles. ... RB Carlos Hyde ran for career-high 1,070 yards in first season in Houston. ... DE Angelo Blackson has blocked two field goals in last three games. ... Darren Fells had third-most TDs by tight end with seven. ... Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins is healthy after dealing with illness for two weeks. He has two 100-yard performances in last three games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL