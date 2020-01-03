New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|127.10
|Down 2.60
|Mar
|129.40
|Down 2.50
|Mar
|129.55
|130.95
|126.50
|127.10
|Down 2.60
|May
|131.90
|133.10
|128.80
|129.40
|Down 2.50
|Jul
|133.70
|134.70
|130.90
|131.45
|Down 2.50
|Sep
|135.10
|136.45
|132.80
|133.30
|Down 2.50
|Dec
|137.95
|138.65
|135.10
|135.60
|Down 2.35
|Mar
|138.55
|140.85
|137.75
|137.90
|Down 2.15
|May
|139.55
|141.75
|138.70
|138.85
|Down 2.20
|Jul
|140.50
|142.70
|139.55
|139.70
|Down 2.25
|Sep
|142.10
|143.50
|140.40
|140.60
|Down 2.25
|Dec
|143.60
|144.95
|142.10
|142.10
|Down 2.40
|Mar
|145.15
|146.20
|143.70
|143.70
|Down 2.50
|May
|144.95
|Down 2.50
|Jul
|146.10
|Down 2.50
|Sep
|147.30
|Down 2.50