BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/03 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 127.10 Down 2.60
Mar 129.40 Down 2.50
Mar 129.55 130.95 126.50 127.10 Down 2.60
May 131.90 133.10 128.80 129.40 Down 2.50
Jul 133.70 134.70 130.90 131.45 Down 2.50
Sep 135.10 136.45 132.80 133.30 Down 2.50
Dec 137.95 138.65 135.10 135.60 Down 2.35
Mar 138.55 140.85 137.75 137.90 Down 2.15
May 139.55 141.75 138.70 138.85 Down 2.20
Jul 140.50 142.70 139.55 139.70 Down 2.25
Sep 142.10 143.50 140.40 140.60 Down 2.25
Dec 143.60 144.95 142.10 142.10 Down 2.40
Mar 145.15 146.20 143.70 143.70 Down 2.50
May 144.95 Down 2.50
Jul 146.10 Down 2.50
Sep 147.30 Down 2.50