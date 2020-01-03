FILE - This July 25, 2019 file photo shows Jenji Kohan at the final season premiere of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" in New York. Police say the... FILE - This July 25, 2019 file photo shows Jenji Kohan at the final season premiere of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" in New York. Police say the son of well-known television producer Jenji Kohan has died after a ski accident in Utah. Authorities said Thursday that 20-year-old Charlie Noxon was pronounced dead after the accident on an intermediate trail at Park City Mountain resort on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The son of well-known television producer Jenji Kohan has died after a ski accident in Utah, police said Thursday.

Charles “Charlie” Noxon, 20, was on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain resort Tuesday afternoon when he died, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on a trip with family members including his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, police said. Authorities have declined to say what caused the accident.

His mother is known for creating the Netflix show “Orange Is The New Black” and the Showtime series “Weeds.”

A native of Los Angeles, Charlie Noxon was a junior at Columbia University, studying philosophy, economics and Chinese, his family said in a statement released by police.

“He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind,” his parents wrote. “Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him.”

He is survived by his parents and siblings, Eliza and Oscar. His funeral will be Sunday at the Temple Israel of Hollywood.

The ski resort is located near the home of the Sundance Film Festival, set to begin later this month.