Goalkeeper Tobias Ancicka, left, and Eric Mik, right, of Germany and Yegor Sokolov of Russia during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship... Goalkeeper Tobias Ancicka, left, and Eric Mik, right, of Germany and Yegor Sokolov of Russia during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Group B match between Russia and Germany in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Dmitri Voronkov scored two power-play goals and Russia beat Switzerland 3-1 at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday to become the first team to reach the semifinals.

Alexander Khovanov also had a goal and an assist and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov made 14 saves as Russia outshot the Swiss 36-15 at Werk Arena in Trinec.

Gaetan Jobin scored for Switzerland.

Russia, which also beat Switzerland in last year's bronze medal game, last won the title in 2011.

In the remaining quarterfinal games later Thursday, Canada faces Slovakia, defending champion Finland plays the United States in a rematch of last year's final, and Sweden meets host Czech Republic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports