By  Associated Press
2020/01/02 23:02
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 19 18 1 0 47 14 55
Leicester 21 14 3 4 46 19 45
Man City 21 14 2 5 56 24 44
Chelsea 21 11 3 7 36 29 36
Man United 21 8 7 6 32 25 31
Tottenham 21 8 6 7 36 30 30
Wolverhampton 21 7 9 5 30 27 30
Sheffield United 20 7 8 5 23 19 29
Crystal Palace 21 7 7 7 19 23 28
Arsenal 21 6 9 6 28 30 27
Everton 21 7 4 10 24 32 25
Southampton 21 7 4 10 25 38 25
Newcastle 21 7 4 10 20 33 25
Brighton 21 6 6 9 25 29 24
Burnley 21 7 3 11 24 34 24
West Ham 20 6 4 10 25 32 22
Aston Villa 21 6 3 12 27 37 21
Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20 32 20
Watford 21 4 7 10 17 34 19
Norwich 21 3 5 13 22 41 14

___

Thursday, Dec. 26

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Aston Villa 1, Norwich 0

Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 1

Chelsea 0, Southampton 2

Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1

Everton 1, Burnley 0

Sheffield United 1, Watford 1

Man United 4, Newcastle 1

Leicester 0, Liverpool 4

Friday, Dec. 27

Wolverhampton 3, Man City 2

Saturday, Dec. 28

Brighton 2, Bournemouth 0

Newcastle 1, Everton 2

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Watford 3, Aston Villa 0

Norwich 2, Tottenham 2

West Ham 1, Leicester 2

Burnley 0, Man United 2

Sunday, Dec. 29

Arsenal 1, Chelsea 2

Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton 0

Man City 2, Sheffield United 0

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Brighton 1, Chelsea 1

Burnley 1, Aston Villa 2

Newcastle 0, Leicester 3

Southampton 1, Tottenham 0

Watford 2, Wolverhampton 1

Man City 2, Everton 1

Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1

West Ham 4, Bournemouth 0

Arsenal 2, Man United 0

Thursday, Jan. 2

Liverpool (England) vs. Sheffield United (England), 2000 GMT

Friday, Jan. 10

Sheffield United (England) vs. West Ham (England), 2000 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 11

Crystal Palace (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1230 GMT

Chelsea (England) vs. Burnley (England), 1500 GMT

Everton (England) vs. Brighton (England), 1500 GMT

Leicester (England) vs. Southampton (England), 1500 GMT

Man United (England) vs. Norwich (England), 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton (England) vs. Newcastle (England), 1500 GMT

Tottenham (England) vs. Liverpool (England), 1730 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 12

Bournemouth (England) vs. Watford (England), 1400 GMT

Aston Villa (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 26 15 7 4 43 21 52
West Brom 26 14 10 2 48 28 52
Brentford 26 13 4 9 41 20 43
Nottingham Forest 25 12 7 6 34 25 43
Fulham 26 12 6 8 40 30 42
Millwall 26 10 10 6 34 32 40
Sheffield Wednesday 26 11 6 9 37 26 39
Hull 26 11 6 9 40 34 39
Preston 26 11 6 9 36 32 39
Swansea 25 10 8 7 31 30 38
Bristol City 26 10 8 8 39 40 38
Cardiff 26 9 10 7 38 40 37
Blackburn 26 10 6 10 34 34 36
Reading 25 10 5 10 33 28 35
QPR 26 10 5 11 44 48 35
Middlesbrough 26 8 9 9 26 32 33
Derby 25 7 9 9 24 33 30
Birmingham 26 8 5 13 31 43 29
Charlton 25 7 7 11 34 36 28
Huddersfield 26 7 7 12 30 42 28
Stoke 26 7 3 16 33 42 24
Wigan 26 5 8 13 24 39 23
Barnsley 25 4 9 12 32 47 21
Luton Town 26 6 3 17 32 56 21

___

Thursday, Dec. 26

Barnsley 1, West Brom 1

Blackburn 1, Birmingham 1

Brentford 3, Swansea 1

Cardiff 1, Millwall 1

Charlton 3, Bristol City 2

Hull 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Luton Town 3, Fulham 3

Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 0

Stoke 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Wigan 1, Derby 1

Leeds 1, Preston 1

Reading 1, QPR 0

Sunday, Dec. 29

Birmingham 4, Leeds 5

Bristol City 3, Luton Town 0

Fulham 1, Stoke 0

Huddersfield 2, Blackburn 1

Millwall 1, Brentford 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Wigan 0

Preston 0, Reading 2

QPR 1, Hull 2

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Cardiff 2

Swansea 0, Barnsley 0

West Brom 0, Middlesbrough 2

Monday, Dec. 30

Derby 2, Charlton 1

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Millwall 3, Luton Town 1

Birmingham 2, Wigan 3

Bristol City 0, Brentford 4

Fulham 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 2, Stoke 5

Nottingham Forest 3, Blackburn 2

Preston 0, Middlesbrough 2

QPR 6, Cardiff 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Hull 1

West Brom 1, Leeds 1

Thursday, Jan. 2

Derby (England) vs. Barnsley (England), 1945 GMT

Swansea (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 11

Brentford (England) vs. QPR (England), 1230 GMT

Barnsley (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT

Blackburn (England) vs. Preston (England), 1500 GMT

Charlton (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1500 GMT

Hull (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1500 GMT

Leeds (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1500 GMT

Luton Town (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough (England) vs. Derby (England), 1500 GMT

Reading (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1500 GMT

Stoke (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1500 GMT

Wigan (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1500 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 12

Cardiff (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1200 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wycombe 24 12 8 4 32 22 44
Rotherham 24 12 5 7 42 25 41
Coventry 23 10 10 3 34 25 40
Oxford United 23 11 6 6 41 22 39
Ipswich 23 10 8 5 33 22 38
Peterborough 24 10 6 8 44 34 36
Fleetwood Town 22 10 6 6 37 29 36
Bristol Rovers 23 10 6 7 30 30 36
Portsmouth 23 9 8 6 34 28 35
Blackpool 24 8 10 6 32 28 34
Gillingham 24 8 9 7 28 24 33
Burton Albion 23 9 6 8 32 30 33
Sunderland 22 8 8 6 28 23 32
Shrewsbury 22 8 8 6 21 23 32
Doncaster 21 8 7 6 32 23 31
Lincoln 23 9 3 11 28 28 30
Accrington Stanley 24 7 8 9 34 33 29
Rochdale 24 7 4 13 27 41 25
AFC Wimbledon 24 6 6 12 29 36 24
Milton Keynes Dons 24 7 3 14 26 36 24
Tranmere 23 5 6 12 27 43 21
Southend 24 1 6 17 27 65 9
Bolton 21 4 7 10 18 46 7

___

Thursday, Dec. 26

Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Burton Albion 4, Tranmere 2

Ipswich 0, Gillingham 0

Oxford United 1, Lincoln 0

Peterborough 0, Doncaster 3

Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 0

Rochdale 2, Fleetwood Town 3

Shrewsbury 1, Rotherham 2

Southend 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Sunderland 0, Bolton 0

Sunday, Dec. 29

Gillingham 1, Rochdale 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Oxford United 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Burton Albion 0

Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 1

Doncaster 1, Sunderland 2

Fleetwood Town 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Lincoln 5, Ipswich 3

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Portsmouth 1

Rotherham 4, Peterborough 0

Tranmere 1, Blackpool 1

Wycombe 1, Coventry 4

Wednesday, Jan. 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Southend 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Rochdale 2

Bolton 3, Burton Albion 4

Doncaster 1, Oxford United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Sunderland 1

Gillingham 1, Portsmouth 1

Lincoln 2, Peterborough 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Rotherham 2, Blackpool 1

Tranmere 1, Coventry 4

Wycombe 1, Ipswich 1

Saturday, Jan. 4

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.

Coventry vs. Rotherham ppd.

Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.

Peterborough vs. Wycombe ppd.

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster ppd.

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon ppd.

Shrewsbury vs. Tranmere ppd.

Southend vs. Gillingham ppd.

Sunderland (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Doncaster (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 11

Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1500 GMT

Burton Albion (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT

Coventry (England) vs. Milton Keynes Dons (England), 1500 GMT

Ipswich (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1500 GMT

Oxford United (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1500 GMT

Peterborough (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1500 GMT

Portsmouth (England) vs. AFC Wimbledon (England), 1500 GMT

Rochdale (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT

Southend (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT

Sunderland (England) vs. Wycombe (England), 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Swindon 25 15 4 6 45 27 49
Exeter 25 13 8 4 35 27 47
Crewe 24 13 5 6 46 29 44
Bradford 24 12 7 5 31 19 43
Forest Green 25 11 7 7 27 19 40
Colchester 24 10 9 5 35 23 39
Northampton 25 11 6 8 34 28 39
Cheltenham 24 9 11 4 35 20 38
Plymouth 23 11 5 7 34 25 38
Port Vale 25 8 11 6 32 31 35
Salford 25 8 8 9 31 34 32
Scunthorpe 25 8 7 10 33 33 31
Cambridge United 25 8 7 10 30 30 31
Newport County 23 7 9 7 21 21 30
Walsall 25 8 6 11 23 32 30
Crawley Town 25 6 10 9 32 35 28
Mansfield Town 25 6 9 10 33 37 27
Grimsby Town 23 6 8 9 23 28 26
Leyton Orient 25 6 8 11 32 42 26
Oldham 24 6 8 10 25 37 26
Carlisle 25 6 7 12 23 40 25
Macclesfield 23 5 11 7 22 26 20
Morecambe 25 4 6 15 20 44 18
Stevenage 24 2 11 11 15 30 17

___