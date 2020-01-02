|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|19
|18
|1
|0
|47
|14
|55
|Leicester
|21
|14
|3
|4
|46
|19
|45
|Man City
|21
|14
|2
|5
|56
|24
|44
|Chelsea
|21
|11
|3
|7
|36
|29
|36
|Man United
|21
|8
|7
|6
|32
|25
|31
|Tottenham
|21
|8
|6
|7
|36
|30
|30
|Wolverhampton
|21
|7
|9
|5
|30
|27
|30
|Sheffield United
|20
|7
|8
|5
|23
|19
|29
|Crystal Palace
|21
|7
|7
|7
|19
|23
|28
|Arsenal
|21
|6
|9
|6
|28
|30
|27
|Everton
|21
|7
|4
|10
|24
|32
|25
|Southampton
|21
|7
|4
|10
|25
|38
|25
|Newcastle
|21
|7
|4
|10
|20
|33
|25
|Brighton
|21
|6
|6
|9
|25
|29
|24
|Burnley
|21
|7
|3
|11
|24
|34
|24
|West Ham
|20
|6
|4
|10
|25
|32
|22
|Aston Villa
|21
|6
|3
|12
|27
|37
|21
|Bournemouth
|21
|5
|5
|11
|20
|32
|20
|Watford
|21
|4
|7
|10
|17
|34
|19
|Norwich
|21
|3
|5
|13
|22
|41
|14
___
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Aston Villa 1, Norwich 0
Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 1
Chelsea 0, Southampton 2
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 1
Everton 1, Burnley 0
Sheffield United 1, Watford 1
Man United 4, Newcastle 1
Leicester 0, Liverpool 4
Wolverhampton 3, Man City 2
Brighton 2, Bournemouth 0
Newcastle 1, Everton 2
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Watford 3, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 2, Tottenham 2
West Ham 1, Leicester 2
Burnley 0, Man United 2
Arsenal 1, Chelsea 2
Liverpool 1, Wolverhampton 0
Man City 2, Sheffield United 0
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 2
Newcastle 0, Leicester 3
Southampton 1, Tottenham 0
Watford 2, Wolverhampton 1
Man City 2, Everton 1
Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1
West Ham 4, Bournemouth 0
Arsenal 2, Man United 0
Liverpool (England) vs. Sheffield United (England), 2000 GMT
Sheffield United (England) vs. West Ham (England), 2000 GMT
Crystal Palace (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1230 GMT
Chelsea (England) vs. Burnley (England), 1500 GMT
Everton (England) vs. Brighton (England), 1500 GMT
Leicester (England) vs. Southampton (England), 1500 GMT
Man United (England) vs. Norwich (England), 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton (England) vs. Newcastle (England), 1500 GMT
Tottenham (England) vs. Liverpool (England), 1730 GMT
Bournemouth (England) vs. Watford (England), 1400 GMT
Aston Villa (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|26
|15
|7
|4
|43
|21
|52
|West Brom
|26
|14
|10
|2
|48
|28
|52
|Brentford
|26
|13
|4
|9
|41
|20
|43
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|12
|7
|6
|34
|25
|43
|Fulham
|26
|12
|6
|8
|40
|30
|42
|Millwall
|26
|10
|10
|6
|34
|32
|40
|Sheffield Wednesday
|26
|11
|6
|9
|37
|26
|39
|Hull
|26
|11
|6
|9
|40
|34
|39
|Preston
|26
|11
|6
|9
|36
|32
|39
|Swansea
|25
|10
|8
|7
|31
|30
|38
|Bristol City
|26
|10
|8
|8
|39
|40
|38
|Cardiff
|26
|9
|10
|7
|38
|40
|37
|Blackburn
|26
|10
|6
|10
|34
|34
|36
|Reading
|25
|10
|5
|10
|33
|28
|35
|QPR
|26
|10
|5
|11
|44
|48
|35
|Middlesbrough
|26
|8
|9
|9
|26
|32
|33
|Derby
|25
|7
|9
|9
|24
|33
|30
|Birmingham
|26
|8
|5
|13
|31
|43
|29
|Charlton
|25
|7
|7
|11
|34
|36
|28
|Huddersfield
|26
|7
|7
|12
|30
|42
|28
|Stoke
|26
|7
|3
|16
|33
|42
|24
|Wigan
|26
|5
|8
|13
|24
|39
|23
|Barnsley
|25
|4
|9
|12
|32
|47
|21
|Luton Town
|26
|6
|3
|17
|32
|56
|21
___
Barnsley 1, West Brom 1
Blackburn 1, Birmingham 1
Brentford 3, Swansea 1
Cardiff 1, Millwall 1
Charlton 3, Bristol City 2
Hull 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Luton Town 3, Fulham 3
Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 0
Stoke 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Wigan 1, Derby 1
Leeds 1, Preston 1
Reading 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 4, Leeds 5
Bristol City 3, Luton Town 0
Fulham 1, Stoke 0
Huddersfield 2, Blackburn 1
Millwall 1, Brentford 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Wigan 0
Preston 0, Reading 2
QPR 1, Hull 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Cardiff 2
Swansea 0, Barnsley 0
West Brom 0, Middlesbrough 2
Derby 2, Charlton 1
Millwall 3, Luton Town 1
Birmingham 2, Wigan 3
Bristol City 0, Brentford 4
Fulham 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, Stoke 5
Nottingham Forest 3, Blackburn 2
Preston 0, Middlesbrough 2
QPR 6, Cardiff 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Hull 1
West Brom 1, Leeds 1
Derby (England) vs. Barnsley (England), 1945 GMT
Swansea (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1945 GMT
Brentford (England) vs. QPR (England), 1230 GMT
Barnsley (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT
Blackburn (England) vs. Preston (England), 1500 GMT
Charlton (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1500 GMT
Hull (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1500 GMT
Leeds (England) vs. Sheffield Wednesday (England), 1500 GMT
Luton Town (England) vs. Birmingham (England), 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough (England) vs. Derby (England), 1500 GMT
Reading (England) vs. Nottingham Forest (England), 1500 GMT
Stoke (England) vs. Millwall (England), 1500 GMT
Wigan (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1500 GMT
Cardiff (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1200 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wycombe
|24
|12
|8
|4
|32
|22
|44
|Rotherham
|24
|12
|5
|7
|42
|25
|41
|Coventry
|23
|10
|10
|3
|34
|25
|40
|Oxford United
|23
|11
|6
|6
|41
|22
|39
|Ipswich
|23
|10
|8
|5
|33
|22
|38
|Peterborough
|24
|10
|6
|8
|44
|34
|36
|Fleetwood Town
|22
|10
|6
|6
|37
|29
|36
|Bristol Rovers
|23
|10
|6
|7
|30
|30
|36
|Portsmouth
|23
|9
|8
|6
|34
|28
|35
|Blackpool
|24
|8
|10
|6
|32
|28
|34
|Gillingham
|24
|8
|9
|7
|28
|24
|33
|Burton Albion
|23
|9
|6
|8
|32
|30
|33
|Sunderland
|22
|8
|8
|6
|28
|23
|32
|Shrewsbury
|22
|8
|8
|6
|21
|23
|32
|Doncaster
|21
|8
|7
|6
|32
|23
|31
|Lincoln
|23
|9
|3
|11
|28
|28
|30
|Accrington Stanley
|24
|7
|8
|9
|34
|33
|29
|Rochdale
|24
|7
|4
|13
|27
|41
|25
|AFC Wimbledon
|24
|6
|6
|12
|29
|36
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|24
|7
|3
|14
|26
|36
|24
|Tranmere
|23
|5
|6
|12
|27
|43
|21
|Southend
|24
|1
|6
|17
|27
|65
|9
|Bolton
|21
|4
|7
|10
|18
|46
|7
___
Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Burton Albion 4, Tranmere 2
Ipswich 0, Gillingham 0
Oxford United 1, Lincoln 0
Peterborough 0, Doncaster 3
Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 0
Rochdale 2, Fleetwood Town 3
Shrewsbury 1, Rotherham 2
Southend 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Sunderland 0, Bolton 0
Gillingham 1, Rochdale 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Oxford United 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Burton Albion 0
Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Doncaster 1, Sunderland 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Lincoln 5, Ipswich 3
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Portsmouth 1
Rotherham 4, Peterborough 0
Tranmere 1, Blackpool 1
Wycombe 1, Coventry 4
AFC Wimbledon 1, Southend 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Rochdale 2
Bolton 3, Burton Albion 4
Doncaster 1, Oxford United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Sunderland 1
Gillingham 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 2, Peterborough 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Rotherham 2, Blackpool 1
Tranmere 1, Coventry 4
Wycombe 1, Ipswich 1
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons ppd.
Coventry vs. Rotherham ppd.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town ppd.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley ppd.
Peterborough vs. Wycombe ppd.
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster ppd.
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon ppd.
Shrewsbury vs. Tranmere ppd.
Southend vs. Gillingham ppd.
Sunderland (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT
Doncaster (England) vs. Shrewsbury (England), 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers (England) vs. Doncaster (England), 1500 GMT
Burton Albion (England) vs. Fleetwood Town (England), 1500 GMT
Coventry (England) vs. Milton Keynes Dons (England), 1500 GMT
Ipswich (England) vs. Accrington Stanley (England), 1500 GMT
Oxford United (England) vs. Rotherham (England), 1500 GMT
Peterborough (England) vs. Gillingham (England), 1500 GMT
Portsmouth (England) vs. AFC Wimbledon (England), 1500 GMT
Rochdale (England) vs. Bolton (England), 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury (England) vs. Lincoln (England), 1500 GMT
Southend (England) vs. Tranmere (England), 1500 GMT
Sunderland (England) vs. Wycombe (England), 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Swindon
|25
|15
|4
|6
|45
|27
|49
|Exeter
|25
|13
|8
|4
|35
|27
|47
|Crewe
|24
|13
|5
|6
|46
|29
|44
|Bradford
|24
|12
|7
|5
|31
|19
|43
|Forest Green
|25
|11
|7
|7
|27
|19
|40
|Colchester
|24
|10
|9
|5
|35
|23
|39
|Northampton
|25
|11
|6
|8
|34
|28
|39
|Cheltenham
|24
|9
|11
|4
|35
|20
|38
|Plymouth
|23
|11
|5
|7
|34
|25
|38
|Port Vale
|25
|8
|11
|6
|32
|31
|35
|Salford
|25
|8
|8
|9
|31
|34
|32
|Scunthorpe
|25
|8
|7
|10
|33
|33
|31
|Cambridge United
|25
|8
|7
|10
|30
|30
|31
|Newport County
|23
|7
|9
|7
|21
|21
|30
|Walsall
|25
|8
|6
|11
|23
|32
|30
|Crawley Town
|25
|6
|10
|9
|32
|35
|28
|Mansfield Town
|25
|6
|9
|10
|33
|37
|27
|Grimsby Town
|23
|6
|8
|9
|23
|28
|26
|Leyton Orient
|25
|6
|8
|11
|32
|42
|26
|Oldham
|24
|6
|8
|10
|25
|37
|26
|Carlisle
|25
|6
|7
|12
|23
|40
|25
|Macclesfield
|23
|5
|11
|7
|22
|26
|20
|Morecambe
|25
|4
|6
|15
|20
|44
|18
|Stevenage
|24
|2
|11
|11
|15
|30
|17
___