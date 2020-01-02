All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 34 19 8 2 5 45 94 89 Providence 35 20 12 1 2 43 114 90 Hershey 33 18 10 2 3 41 90 87 WB/Scranton 34 17 12 3 2 39 90 99 Springfield 36 18 16 2 0 38 107 102 Charlotte 32 16 13 3 0 35 94 87 Bridgeport 35 13 17 4 1 31 80 111 Lehigh Valley 33 12 16 1 4 29 75 94

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 32 20 8 2 2 44 101 74 Utica 34 20 10 2 2 44 124 104 Toronto 32 19 10 2 1 41 108 96 Belleville 33 19 12 1 1 40 122 110 Laval 35 17 14 3 1 38 101 105 Syracuse 33 16 14 2 1 35 105 113 Cleveland 33 15 15 1 2 33 91 90 Binghamton 33 12 17 4 0 28 85 110

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 34 24 5 3 2 53 117 75 Iowa 34 18 12 2 2 40 101 103 Rockford 32 17 14 0 1 35 92 98 Chicago 35 16 16 2 1 35 86 100 Manitoba 35 17 18 0 0 34 102 112 San Antonio 34 12 13 5 4 33 97 102 Grand Rapids 34 13 17 2 2 30 95 116 Texas 34 13 17 2 2 30 97 117

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 31 24 7 0 0 48 120 78 Stockton 30 19 6 2 3 43 122 92 Colorado 30 17 10 2 1 37 101 88 Ontario 33 15 14 3 1 34 87 120 Bakersfield 30 12 13 4 1 29 91 111 San Diego 28 12 13 2 1 27 91 91 San Jose 29 10 17 0 2 22 94 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.