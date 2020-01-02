NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|41
|27
|9
|5
|59
|146
|122
|11-4-4
|16-5-1
|5-5-1
|Boston
|41
|24
|7
|10
|58
|138
|105
|14-1-8
|10-6-2
|10-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|114
|100
|13-4-2
|12-6-1
|7-3-1
|Pittsburgh
|39
|24
|11
|4
|52
|136
|104
|16-4-2
|8-7-2
|5-2-3
|Carolina
|40
|24
|14
|2
|50
|136
|112
|12-6-0
|12-8-2
|3-7-1
|Philadelphia
|40
|22
|13
|5
|49
|127
|118
|13-2-4
|9-11-1
|7-2-2
|Toronto
|41
|22
|14
|5
|49
|146
|132
|10-4-5
|12-10-0
|7-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|38
|21
|13
|4
|46
|137
|120
|12-7-2
|9-6-2
|14-2-0
|Florida
|39
|20
|14
|5
|45
|139
|134
|13-7-2
|7-7-3
|6-5-1
|Columbus
|40
|18
|14
|8
|44
|105
|112
|12-8-2
|6-6-6
|7-5-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|19
|16
|4
|42
|129
|132
|10-8-2
|9-8-2
|7-3-0
|Montreal
|40
|18
|16
|6
|42
|131
|131
|8-8-3
|10-8-3
|4-7-2
|Buffalo
|41
|17
|17
|7
|41
|121
|131
|11-5-3
|6-12-4
|6-9-1
|Ottawa
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|111
|132
|11-5-2
|5-14-3
|6-5-2
|New Jersey
|39
|14
|19
|6
|34
|102
|138
|6-8-6
|8-11-0
|3-5-1
|Detroit
|41
|10
|28
|3
|23
|89
|157
|6-14-1
|4-14-2
|3-9-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|41
|26
|9
|6
|58
|128
|107
|13-4-3
|13-5-3
|10-1-1
|Colorado
|40
|23
|13
|4
|50
|144
|119
|10-7-2
|13-6-2
|6-8-1
|Dallas
|41
|23
|14
|4
|50
|111
|103
|14-6-2
|9-8-2
|9-4-2
|Vegas
|43
|22
|15
|6
|50
|134
|125
|12-7-3
|10-8-3
|11-4-2
|Arizona
|42
|22
|16
|4
|48
|118
|108
|9-10-1
|13-6-3
|7-4-3
|Winnipeg
|40
|22
|15
|3
|47
|125
|120
|10-8-2
|12-7-1
|7-4-2
|Vancouver
|40
|21
|15
|4
|46
|132
|119
|12-5-3
|9-10-1
|8-5-1
|Edmonton
|42
|21
|17
|4
|46
|125
|134
|10-8-3
|11-9-1
|8-5-1
|Calgary
|42
|20
|17
|5
|45
|114
|127
|10-7-3
|10-10-2
|6-6-1
|Minnesota
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|126
|137
|10-4-3
|9-13-2
|3-8-1
|Nashville
|39
|18
|15
|6
|42
|134
|131
|10-7-4
|8-8-2
|5-5-0
|Chicago
|41
|18
|17
|6
|42
|118
|132
|9-9-3
|9-8-3
|5-6-2
|Los Angeles
|42
|17
|21
|4
|38
|109
|132
|11-7-1
|6-14-3
|6-11-1
|Anaheim
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|103
|124
|10-7-3
|6-12-2
|5-6-1
|San Jose
|41
|17
|21
|3
|37
|109
|139
|11-11-1
|6-10-2
|8-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.