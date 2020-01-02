NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122 11-4-4 16-5-1 5-5-1 Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105 14-1-8 10-6-2 10-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100 13-4-2 12-6-1 7-3-1 Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104 16-4-2 8-7-2 5-2-3 Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112 12-6-0 12-8-2 3-7-1 Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118 13-2-4 9-11-1 7-2-2 Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132 10-4-5 12-10-0 7-5-1 Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120 12-7-2 9-6-2 14-2-0 Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134 13-7-2 7-7-3 6-5-1 Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112 12-8-2 6-6-6 7-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132 10-8-2 9-8-2 7-3-0 Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131 8-8-3 10-8-3 4-7-2 Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131 11-5-3 6-12-4 6-9-1 Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132 11-5-2 5-14-3 6-5-2 New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138 6-8-6 8-11-0 3-5-1 Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157 6-14-1 4-14-2 3-9-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107 13-4-3 13-5-3 10-1-1 Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119 10-7-2 13-6-2 6-8-1 Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103 14-6-2 9-8-2 9-4-2 Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125 12-7-3 10-8-3 11-4-2 Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108 9-10-1 13-6-3 7-4-3 Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120 10-8-2 12-7-1 7-4-2 Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119 12-5-3 9-10-1 8-5-1 Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134 10-8-3 11-9-1 8-5-1 Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127 10-7-3 10-10-2 6-6-1 Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137 10-4-3 9-13-2 3-8-1 Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131 10-7-4 8-8-2 5-5-0 Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132 9-9-3 9-8-3 5-6-2 Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132 11-7-1 6-14-3 6-11-1 Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124 10-7-3 6-12-2 5-6-1 San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139 11-11-1 6-10-2 8-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.