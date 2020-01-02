All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105 Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132 Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120 Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134 Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131 Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131 Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132 Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122 N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100 Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104 Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112 Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118 Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112 N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132 New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107 Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119 Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103 Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120 Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137 Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131 Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125 Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108 Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119 Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134 Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127 Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132 Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124 San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.