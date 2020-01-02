  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/02 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122
Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105
N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100
Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104
Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112
Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118
Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132
Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120
Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134
Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112
N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132
Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131
Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131
Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107
Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119
Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103
Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125
Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108
Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120
Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119
Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134
Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131
Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124
San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.