TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the number of Indian students studying at Taiwanese universities increasing, the India Taiwan Career & Academic Linkages forum organized by the National Development Council (NDC) took place at National Tsing Hua University on Tuesday (Dec. 31), attracting more than 400 Indian students in Taiwan.

NDC Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) quoted India Taipei Association Director General Sridharan Madhusudhanan as saying that as more Indian students have come to Taiwan for short-term study or a degree program recent years, he hoped the students could develop a closer relationship with Taiwan and become more familiar with the country’s economy and plan for future development. To that end, the India Taiwan Career & Academic Linkages were created, Chen said.

In a speech he delivered at Tuesday's forum, Sridharan said that he hoped Indian students in Taiwan could learn more about the country and be successfully employed by its corporate sector in the future. The number of Indian students coming to Taiwan to study has increased threefold in the past three years, according to Liberty Times.