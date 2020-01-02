HTC's Viveland will distribute the VR game Sanctum in Asia (photo courtesy of HTC). HTC's Viveland will distribute the VR game Sanctum in Asia (photo courtesy of HTC). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Viveland, an affiliate of Taiwanese electronics brand HTC Corp., will open a VR (Virtual Reality) outlet in Saudi Arabia early this year, reports said Thursday (Jan. 2).

As the conservative Muslim country is liberalizing, interest in computer games and new entertainment technologies has been soaring, leading to HTC joining a local partner to open a store where visitors can enjoy the wonders of VR, CNA reported.

The “Xtra life” shop in the eastern city of Khobar should open during the first quarter of 2020. Visitors will have 70 Vive Pro McLaren Limited Edition VR helmets at their disposal in nine gaming areas with virtual escape games as the main attraction, the company said.

At the same time, HTC it had obtained the exclusive Asian distribution rights for such a virtual escape game, “Sanctum” by ARVI Lab of the United States. The game will go online simultaneously in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong on Friday (Jan. 3), according to CNA.

