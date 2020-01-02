Taipei MRT to allow medium- and large-sized dog on weekends and during national holidays. (Wikimedia photo) Taipei MRT to allow medium- and large-sized dog on weekends and during national holidays. (Wikimedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation announced Thursday (Jan. 2) that medium- and large-sized dogs will be allowed to enter Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) carriages on weekends and national holidays at 19 stations on the Tamsui-Xinyi (red) Line.

The company said that a six-month trial operation would be launched Saturday (Jan. 4) to permit dog owners to bring their pets on board MRT trains between Tamsui and Zhongshan Stations on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line. It added that to ensure the safety of other passengers, the dogs must remain inside containers that are under 55 cm long, 45 cm wide, and 40 cm tall, reported Liberty Times.

The MRT company said passengers who wish to take their dogs with them are required to purchase an NT$80 single trip ticket and that each passenger is limited to only one dog. It added that although the entire train is open to dogs, owners are encouraged to use the first and the last carriages to avoid disturbing other commuters, reported New Talk.

Taipei City Councilor Simon Yang (楊靜宇), who previously worked as a veterinarian, shared the news on Facebook, congratulating dog lovers across the city. He said that the trial operation will last until early July, adding that he hoped the Taipei City Government would establish more animal-friendly facilities in the future, reported ET Today.