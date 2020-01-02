TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Bank will issue its coin sets for the Year of the Rat on Jan. 14, 2020. Each set consists of one silver coin weighing 1 ounce with a face value of NT$100 (US$3.33) as well as one copper alloy coin worth NT$10, according to its press release.

The Bank of Taiwan will sell the coin sets to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis and limit them to one set per purchaser at a time. A total of 110,000 coin sets will be issued for NT$1,800 each.

The obverse of the silver coin shows the gold-plated image of a rat, and the reverse features Tainan's famous Yanshui Beehive Firecrackers Festival. The image on the front of the copper alloy coin also shows a rat, with a drunken hibiscus printed in on the reverse side in pink, said the Central Bank.

The Director-General of the Central Bank's Department of Issuing, James T.H. Shih (施遵驊) said at a press conference on Thursday (Jan. 2) that the coin sets were not made for profit but to make people feel festive. He said the price of the sets remain the same as last year and predicted 90 percent of them would be sold before the Lunar New Year, reported UDN.