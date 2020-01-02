TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong resident who recently traveled to Wuhan has been admitted to a local hospital for respiratory illness, sparking fears that her case could be linked to the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in the capital of China’s Hubei Province.

The patient sought treatment for symptoms, which include fever, at Tuen Mun Hospital in Hong Kong’s New Territories on Dec. 31, said the Hospital Authority, which oversees the Chinese city’s public medical institutions. Preliminary tests indicate that the patient has not been infected with bird flu or SARS, wrote HK01.

The patient has been quarantined, and Hong Kong authorities have adopted emergency measures in response to the public health scare triggered by more than two dozen cases of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan. The cause of the outbreak has yet to be identified, which has unnerved Hong Kong, as it is closely linked to Wuhan in terms of transportation, reported South China Morning Post.

The specter of the highly lethal SARS still lingers in the minds of the Hong Kong people almost 18 years since its outbreak in southern China. The semi-autonomous territory reported 1,755 SARS cases between 2002 and 2003, among which 299 died, and the region’s tourism and services industries suffered a heavy blow as a result of the epidemic.