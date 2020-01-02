TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight passengers aboard an Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter which crashed in the mountains of northern Taiwan this morning, have died, including the Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The MND this afternoon announced that Shen was one of eight passengers who perished aboard the chopper, many of whom were also high-ranking military officials. The department announced that five other passengers are still alive and are receiving treatment.

In addition to three crew members, nine military officers were on board, as well as a reporter from the Military News Agency. In addition to Shen, the Black Hawk was also carrying Political Warfare Bureau Deputy Director, Major General Yu Chin-wen (于親文); New Deputy Chief of Logistics of the General Staff Headquarters, Major General Huang Yu-min (黃佑民); Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Communications-Electronics and Information, Major General Tsao Chin-ping (曹進平); Office of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Intelligence under the defense ministry, Major General Hung Hung-chun (洪鴻鈞); and a reporter for the Military News Agency, Chen Ying-chu (陳映竹).