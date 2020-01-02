TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines of Taiwan has claimed the International Award for the most outstanding float from outside the United States at the 131st edition of the Rose Parade held in Pasadena, Los Angeles County on Wednesday (Jan. 1).

Adopting the theme “Dreams of Flying, Wings of Hope,” the pageant wagon featured a music box embellished with more than 20,000 fresh flowers. The float drew its inspiration from the cultural and natural diversity of Taiwan, replete with a Taipei 101, sky lanterns, xiaolongbao (steamed dumplings), beef noodle soup, a Taiwan blue magpie, and a Formosan black bear, reported CNA.

The designer of the float, John Ramirez, is a veteran in the art of float decoration and has participated in the Rose Parade for nearly a decade. He said it was a privilege to be commissioned the job of decorating the China Airlines float, as his wife comes from Taiwan.

This marks the third year in a row that China Airlines has won an award at the annual parade, one of the most anticipated New Year events in the U.S. This year, the parade saw the participation of more than 80 teams, including floats, bands, and equestrians.



CAL flight attendants serve as ambassadors at the event. (CNA photo)