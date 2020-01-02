Businessman Jack Sun (second from right) at the Taipei District Court. Businessman Jack Sun (second from right) at the Taipei District Court. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Detained tycoon Jack Sun (孫道存) told a court Thursday (Jan. 2) his daughter and son-in-law would pay the money in an embezzlement case, though he disputed the amount the prosecutors had listed.

On New Year’s Day, the former Pacific Electric Wire and Cable (PEWC, 太平洋電信電纜公司) chairman had been scheduled to return home after serving a three-year jail term for a NT$20 billion (US$668 million) embezzlement case, but he was immediately detained again on other charges.

Prosecutors have accused Sun of syphoning off more than NT$120 million from two funds, yet at a Taipei District Court hearing Thursday, he acknowledged the fact but disputed the amount.

The businessman said he had already returned more than NT$22 million, while he believed his daughter and son-in-law would pay the remainder of the NT$50 million, CNA reported.

While the report did not mention names, Sun was apparently referring to Aimee Sun (孫芸芸), and Henry Liao (廖震漢 ), the couple at the helm of the Breeze Center shopping malls.

He argued he should be allowed to return home, since if he had wanted to escape the country, he would have already had ample opportunity of doing so. During his recent prison stint, Sun had been allowed to pass holidays at home up to 19 times. Arguing in favor of his release, he said all of his relatives and his 96-year-old mother all lived in Taiwan.