TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying three high-ranking military officials, including the Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴), has apparently crash-landed in the mountains of northern Taiwan, and a search is underway for three missing passengers.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed today (Jan. 2) that Shen was among 13 passengers aboard the helicopter, which took off at 7:50 a.m. bound for Yilan's Dong'ao. For unknown reasons, communication with the helicopter was lost at 8 a.m. this morning, and it apparently made a forced landing in the mountains of New Taipei City's Wulai District, reported CNA.

In addition to Shen, the Black Hawk was also carrying Political Warfare Bureau Deputy Director Yu Chin-wen (于親文); New Deputy Chief of Logistics of the General Staff Headquarters, Major General Huang Yu-min (黃佑民); Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Communications-Electronics and Information, Major General Tsao Chin-ping (曹進平); and a reporter for the Military News Agency, Chen Ying-chu (陳映竹), according to the report.

At a press conference held at 10:20 a.m. this morning, the MND said that 10 of those aboard have been found alive. However, three remain missing, and search and rescue crews have been dispatched to find them.

The MND said that Shen and Chen are among the survivors who have been rescued. Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) arrived at the scene of the accident at 10 a.m. this morning to oversee rescue efforts.



Chief of the General Staff Shen Yi-ming (right). (Military News Agency photo)