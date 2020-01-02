A woman reacts as she hurries out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping himself in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wedn... A woman reacts as she hurries out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping himself in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North... People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A girl reacts while hurrying out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Ja... A girl reacts while hurrying out of the Chesapeake Bay after dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North... People run into the Chesapeake Bay while dipping in the frigid waters as part of a polar bear plunge New Year event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in North Beach, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A swimmer carries the Chinese flag during the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of... A swimmer carries the Chinese flag during the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of Ne... Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Revellers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of N... Revellers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of Ne... Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of N... Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — 2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge.

Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition.

The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s (13 to 15 Celsius).

The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.

Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.