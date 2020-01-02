Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southa... Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Danny Ings made it nine goals in nine starts for Southampton to clinch a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday, with the visitors also losing striker Harry Kane to an injury.

Ings received a high ball from Jack Stephens on the edge of the penalty area and lifted it over defender Toby Alderweireld before netting in the 17th minute.

Kane did put the ball in the net in the second half but in a double blow it was ruled out for offside as he pulled up with an apparent leg injury and limped off the field.

As Jose Mourinho grew irritated, the Tottenham manager was booked by referee Mike Dean for going over to the Southampton bench.

The loss left sixth-place Tottenham, which reached the Champions League final last season, six points behind Chelsea, which occupies the fourth qualification place for the UEFA competition.

Southampton has collected 10 points from four games during the packed festive program, helping the previously struggling side move up to 11th place, six points from the relegation zone.

