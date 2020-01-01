All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105 Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132 Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120 Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134 Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131 Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131 Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132 Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122 N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100 Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104 Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112 Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118 Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112 N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132 New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107 Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119 Dallas 40 22 14 4 48 107 101 Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120 Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127 Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125 Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108 Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119 Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134 Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127 Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132 Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124 San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Boston 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Florida 1

Detroit 2, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Chicago 5, Calgary 3

Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.