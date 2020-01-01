  1. Home
NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/01 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 41 24 7 10 58 138 105
Toronto 41 22 14 5 49 146 132
Tampa Bay 38 21 13 4 46 137 120
Florida 39 20 14 5 45 139 134
Montreal 40 18 16 6 42 131 131
Buffalo 41 17 17 7 41 121 131
Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 27 9 5 59 146 122
N.Y. Islanders 38 25 10 3 53 114 100
Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104
Carolina 40 24 14 2 50 136 112
Philadelphia 40 22 13 5 49 127 118
Columbus 40 18 14 8 44 105 112
N.Y. Rangers 39 19 16 4 42 129 132
New Jersey 39 14 19 6 34 102 138
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 41 26 9 6 58 128 107
Colorado 40 23 13 4 50 144 119
Dallas 40 22 14 4 48 107 101
Winnipeg 40 22 15 3 47 125 120
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127
Chicago 41 18 17 6 42 118 132
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 22 15 6 50 134 125
Arizona 42 22 16 4 48 118 108
Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119
Edmonton 42 21 17 4 46 125 134
Calgary 42 20 17 5 45 114 127
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 40 16 19 5 37 103 124
San Jose 41 17 21 3 37 109 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 3, Boston 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Florida 1

Detroit 2, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

Chicago 5, Calgary 3

Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.