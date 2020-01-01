2020 began in Miaoli with the find of a dead leopard cat (photo courtesy of Miaoli County Government). 2020 began in Miaoli with the find of a dead leopard cat (photo courtesy of Miaoli County Government). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Miaoli County, the new year began Wednesday (Jan. 1) with the find of a dead leopard cat near a school, possibly a victim of hunger and cold weather.

Last year, the region recorded at least 22 deaths of leopard cats, often after being hit by cars while crossing roads.

Ironically, the first death for 2020 was reported by a local politician, Lai Mao-hsien (韓茂賢), who was quoted last year as saying that the number of animal deaths was the result of too many leopard cats in the region.

The latest dead animal was found Wednesday morning near the athletic track of a primary school in Sanyi Township, CNA reported.

A veterinarian said the animal was male, about four months old, and weighed 1.3 kilograms. No external injuries were found and no bones were broken, but a medical investigation showed the feline’s stomach was empty, leading to speculation that since it was alone, without its mother, the animal had not eaten anything for some time.

Low blood sugar levels combined with the recent cold weather might have caused its death, according to the CNA report.

