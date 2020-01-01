Jacky Wu (left) looking at the intruder (screenshot from SET TV YouTube). Jacky Wu (left) looking at the intruder (screenshot from SET TV YouTube).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man on a motorcycle barged through a VIP gate and onto a stage where top variety host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was performing during a New Year show in Taichung early Wednesday (Jan. 1).

As the New Year countdown had finished and prominent officials had left the event, police were busy directing traffic away from the site, leaving only one student to guard the entrance, CNA reported. The man injured the student before riding his scooter onto stage, parking it and taking off his helmet.

Wu expressed surprise and asked the unknown man whether he worked for a delivery service, asking why he had not been informed of this part of the show. As it became clear that the motorcyclist was an intruder, guards climbed on stage and dragged him away, according to the CNA report.

He was later described as a university student with mental problems. Police were planning to investigate him for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act.

After the incident, Wu continued the show, throwing presents into the audience and singing with his son.