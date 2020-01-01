Taiwan is known for producing some of the finest tea in the world, and Taiwan’s sophisticated tea culture has become an indispensable part of local daily life. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has partnered with YOSHANTEA, a well-established tea house with more than a hundred years’ history, to present a bespoke tea-roasting experience for guests that will fully immerse them in the charm of tea making.

Situated in Qingtian Street, a unique and artistic part of Taipei City brimming with rustic charm and cultural history, YOSHANTEA Qingtian Club is set in a Japanese-style wooden house built in the 1940s. The tea-roasting experience, led by a tea expert will take guests through the tea-making process and the stages of roasting tea to enhance aroma as well as flavour. Guests will have the pleasure of roasting their very own flavour of Oolong tea to take home.

This unique and enriching experience also includes a tea ceremony performed in a relaxing and tranquil environment to enhance tea appreciation, and an exclusive Chinese teacup from Mandarin Oriental, Taipei to take home as a special memory.

Guests can enjoy a truly immersive city experience in Taipei by booking Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s One More Night package which is valid from 2 January to 15 April 2020, with rates from TWD 13,000 per room per night. For more information or reservations, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com/taipei/. Additional benefits available when guests join or log in to Fans of M.O. Room rates are subject to 10% service charge and 5% tax, and terms and conditions apply.

The one-hour tea-roasting experience is available for in-house guests only and priced at TWD 500 per person. A two-day advance booking is required. Reservations for this experience can be made by calling +886 (2) 2715 6897 or via email to motpe-concierge@mohg.com.