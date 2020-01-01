Smoking banned in Taipei's MRT parks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Smoking is banned in Taipei MRT "linear" parks from Jan. 1, with fines ranging from NT$2,000 to NT$10,000, in accordance with the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 31).

MRT linear parks are outside and along the MRT line and can connect one station to another. The linear parks where smoking is banned include the newly created “Xinzhongshan” Linear Park — between MRT Zhongshan Station and MRT Shuanglian Station.

For more information, please call the TRTC at 02-218-12345, the Taipei Citizens' Hotline at 1999 (or 886-2-27208889, if calling from outside Taipei City), or visit the TRTC Chinese website.



(TRTC photos)