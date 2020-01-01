

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thousands of revelers gathered in the beach resort of Kenting early Wednesday (Jan. 1) to witness the first sunrise of the new year, but instead they saw five Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets flying overhead.

Longpan Park in the Pingtung County township of Hengchun had attracted over 10,000 people, with some arriving as early as 3 a.m., but at 6:35 a.m., a thick cloud cover did not allow them to see the sun rise over 2020, CNA reported.

However, one minute later, at the behest of the county government, five of the Air Force’s IDF jets appeared over the horizon and made the public forget about the clouds and the strong wind.

The show was marred by an incident, when a man fell 10 meters down a hole. He was rescued 40 minutes later with nothing more than scratches, CNA reported. Since similar incidents happened before, the authorities had put up signs asking visitors not to leave the clearly marked paths, but the person in question had still disregarded the warnings to take a shortcut, according to reports.

The sun eventually appeared over Kenting around 7 a.m.

