Taiwan tycoon in and out of jail on New Year’s Day

Court nixed Sun's request for bail based on his arguments about his aging mother and planned surgery

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/01 15:08
Jack Sun (right) being led away into detention again. 

Jack Sun (right) being led away into detention again.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tycoon Jack Sun (孫道存) left prison Wednesday (Jan. 1) at the end of a three-year jail term for embezzlement, but was immediately detained again for his alleged role in another case of misappropriation.

The businessman entered prison on September 29, 2016 after the Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against a sentence for embezzling NT$20 billion (US$668 million) from the company he chaired, Pacific Electric Wire and Cable (PEWC, 太平洋電信電纜公司).

At 8:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Sun should have been released, but prosecutors indicted him in another case and asked a court for permission to keep him detained as he posed a flight risk, the Central News Agency reported.

During the hearing, the tycoon argued that all his family, including his aged mother, were staying in Taiwan, so he had no reason to flee the country. He also mentioned that surgery had been scheduled and proposed the court set bail at NT$5 million.

However, the judge agreed to the prosecutors’ request and instead of walking out a free man, Sun was transferred to the Taipei Detention Center. He would have an opportunity to apply for bail again at a future hearing, CNA reported.

Sun is also known as the father of socialite Aimee Sun (孫芸芸), whose husband operates the Breeze Center shopping malls.
