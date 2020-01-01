San Jose Sharks center Joel Kellman (46), of Sweden, tries to get control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detro... San Jose Sharks center Joel Kellman (46), of Sweden, tries to get control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22), of Sweden, and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) battle for the puck in front of Red Wings go... Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22), of Sweden, and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) battle for the puck in front of Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) takes ascot against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (... San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) takes ascot against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) looks to pass the puck while being pursued by Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81), of Denmark, duri... San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) looks to pass the puck while being pursued by Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81), of Denmark, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), of Switzerland, looses his footing against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey (74) during the firs... San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), of Switzerland, looses his footing against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Bernier made 34 saves, Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 2-0 Tuesday night to end a six-game losing streak.

It was Bernier’s first shutout of the season and 18th of his career. Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit, which had dropped all six games during its skid in regulation.

Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for San Jose, which has lost 11 of its last 13 (2-9-2).

Bernier’s biggest save came on Logan Couture from the slot with a little more than six minutes left after a turnover deep in the Red Wings zone.

Bertuzzi scored 3:15 into the second period when he tipped defenseman Madison Bowey’s shot from the right point. It was the team-leading 15th goal for Bertuzzi, who will represent Detroit in the All-Star Game.

Hronek scored into an empty net with 48.2 seconds left. It was the defenseman’s eighth goal.

NOTE: San Jose recalled F Joachim Blichfeld from AHL San Jose on Monday. ... Detroit F Andreas Athanasiou did not play and will miss two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury. ... The Red Wings recalled LW Givani Smith from AHL Grand Rapids. ... Detroit D Mike Green was a late scratch.

NEXT UP

Sharks: Visit Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Visit Dallas on Friday night.

