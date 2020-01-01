PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jaelynn Penn scored 14 points to help No. 14 Indiana beat Rutgers 66-56 Tuesday to close out 2019 for both teams.

Grace Berger added 13 for the Hoosiers (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who continued to play stingy defense. Indiana has allowed only one team to score over 70 points this season and that was then-No. 2 Baylor.

Arella Guirantes scored 23 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (11-2, 1-1), who were off to their best start in 29 years.

NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 68, CORNELL 62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 19 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 14 and West Virginia beat Cornell.

Kari Niblack added 10 points for West Virginia (10-1). Esmery Martinez had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. West Virginia has wins against No. 10 Mississippi State, 19th-ranked Michigan State, and Syracuse this season - with its lone loss to Creighton.

Samantha Widmann led Cornell (6-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kate Sramac had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich scored 12.

NO. 21 MISSOURI STATE 111, WILLIAM JEWELL 39

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Shameka Ealy scored 16 points to lead six Missouri State players in double figures.

Missouri State (10-2), which is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1, set a school record with 15 blocked shots. Alexa Willard added 14 points, Elle Ruffridge scored 11, and Sydney Manning, Sydney Wilson and Trinity Knapp each had 10 points for Missouri State.

Lea Finn scored 11 points for Division II William Jewell, and Ainsley Tolson added 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25