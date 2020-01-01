ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.

Lions coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Tuesday, two days after the franchise ended its worst season in a decade.

Patricia says he will do a complete evaluation over the following days and weeks to make decisions in the best interest of the team coming off a 3-12-1 season.

Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been told they will be retained in 2020.

Detroit ended the year on a nine-game skid, its longest losing streak since going 0-16 in 2008, and finished 3-12-1. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, is 9-22-1 over two seasons.

