  1. Home
  2. World

PHOTOS: Showbiz mourns losses, from Luke Perry to Doris Day

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/01 01:21
Danny Aiello poses for a photo at a restaurant in New York on July 28, 2001. The blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys incl...
This photo released by Bravo shows cooking contestant Fatima Ali during season 15 of the competition series, "Top Chef," on May 9, 2017. Ali died of c...
Actor Rene Auberjonois appears at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2013. Auberjonois, a pr...
Actress Kay Ballard poses in her home in New York in 1966. Ballard, a boisterous comedian, singer and actress, died on Jan. 21, at age 93. (AP Photo)
Actor Cameron Boyce appears at WE Day California in Inglewood, Calif., on April 25, 2019. Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy on July 6. He was 20. ...
This 1972 image shows singer and actress Diahann Carroll. The Oscar-nominated actress who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a n...
Carol Channing acknowledges applause during the opening night curtain call for the Broadway revival of "Hello Dolly!" in New York on Oct. 19, 1995. Th...
Comedian Carol Burnett laughs with co-star Tim Conway during the taping of the final episode of "The Carol Burnett Show" in Los Angeles on March 19, 1...
Singer-actress Doris Day, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, appears at the annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Day, who stood for the 1950s ide...
Toni Tennille, left, and Daryl Dragon, of the singing duo Captain & Tennille, pose during an interview in Washoe Valley, Nev. on Oct. 25, 1995. Dragon...
Actor-comedian Bob Einstein appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" on June 27, 2018. The comedy veteran known fo...
Actress Georgia Engel, who played Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" appears at the Russian Tea Room in New York on Aug. 30, 1992. Engel, who a...
Paramount Pictures production chief Robert Evans talks about his film "Chinatown" in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1974. Evans, who helped s...
British actor Albert Finney appears in London on Sept. 18, 1980. Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films "Tom Jones," "Erin Brockovich," and...
Actor Peter Fonda, star of the 1969 counterculture film "Easy Rider," poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Glendale, Calif. The son of Hollywood...
This image released by Showtime shows, from left, Michael Horse, Robert Forster and Dana Ashbrook in a scene from the series "Twin Peaks." Forster, th...
Marie Fredriksson of the Swedish Pop band Roxette performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 16, 2011. Fredriksson, who sang many hi...
Social media celebrity Tardar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat, appears in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2015. The popular feline died on May 14 at age 7. (...
Actor Sid Haig appears at Universal Studios Hollywood to celebrate "Halloween Horror Nights" on Sept. 23, 2011. Haig, the bearded character actor best...
South Korean singer Goo Hara appears at a press conference in Singapore on July 10, 2012. Hara was found dead in her home on Nov. 24. She was 28. (AP ...
Actress Valerie Harper poses for a photo in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 1990. Harper, who stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating ...
Dutch actor Rutger Hauer arrives at the premiere of "Sin City" in Los Angeles on March 28, 2005. Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a...
Actress Katherine Helmond poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 22, 1988. The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress who played matriar...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. on March 29, 2018. Th...
Radio personality Don Imus speaks at Town Hall in New York on Dec. 3, 2007. Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue after a de...
Dr. John performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2006. The New Orleans singer and piano player died on June 6 at age 7...
Harvey Korman, right, of "The Carol Burnett Show," and Arte Johnson, of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," hold their Emmys for Outstanding Individual Ach...
Author Judith Krantz during an interview at her home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. Krantz, whose million-selling novels such as "Scruples" an...
Designer Karl Lagerfeld takes a bow at the end of his Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas on Dec. 10, 2013. Lagerfeld, whose trademark white ponytail...
Actress Peggy Lipton arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2018. Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking la...
Actor Bill Macy appears in Los Angeles on April 27, 1987. Macy, who starred opposite Bea Arthur in the 1970s sitcom "Maude," died on Oct. 17. He was ...
Peter Mayhew arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2015. The towering actor, who played Chewbacca...
Musician Eddie Money performs at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., on Jan. 31, 2013. The rock star known for such hits as "Two Tickets to ...
Cast mates from the comedy "Will & Grace," from left, Shelley Morrison, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes pose in the press...
Author Toni Morrison attends a conference at the Guadalajara's University in Guadalajara City, Mexico on Nov. 25, 2005. The pioneer and reigning giant...
Actress Phyllis Newman arrives at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 7, 2009. Newman, a Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran who became th...
Musician Ric Ocasek, of the group The Cars, appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 14, 1984. The Cars frontman whose deadpan vocal...
Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Bever...
Actor Michael Pollard arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honoring Warren Beatty in Los Angeles on June 12, 2008. Pol...
Andre Previn and actress Mia Farrow leave Carnegie Hall in New York after Previn conducted the London Symphony Orchestra on on April 30, 1969. The pia...
Harold Prince holds his award for best director in a musical for "Show Boat" at the Tony Awards in New York on June 4, 1995. Prince, who pushed the bo...
This photo released by ABC News shows political journalist Cokie Roberts in Washington. Roberts, who covered politics in Washington for ABC News and N...
Director John Singleton arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2017. A director who made one of Hollywood's most memora...
Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who plays the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street," arrives holding the Oscar the Grouch puppet at ...
In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on...
Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2011. Taylor, the madcap, mustached comedian who became ...
Peter Tork, center, of The Monkees, appears at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on June 4, 1967. Tork, who rocketed to teen idol f...
Actor Rip Torn appears in Los Angeles on March 2, 1984. The free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in televi...
Italian fashion designer Valentino, left, appears with French designer Emmanuel Ungaro after the presentation of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2008 ...
Filmmaker Agnes Varda arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The French New Wave pioneer who for decades beguiled, challenged and char...
Actor John Witherspoon poses at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party in Los Angeles on June 19, 2012. The actor-comedian wh...
Director-Producer Franco Zeffirelli appears in an April 15, 1983 photo. Zeffirelli died in Rome at the age of 96 on June 15. (AP Photo)

Danny Aiello poses for a photo at a restaurant in New York on July 28, 2001. The blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys incl...

This photo released by Bravo shows cooking contestant Fatima Ali during season 15 of the competition series, "Top Chef," on May 9, 2017. Ali died of c...

Actor Rene Auberjonois appears at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2013. Auberjonois, a pr...

Actress Kay Ballard poses in her home in New York in 1966. Ballard, a boisterous comedian, singer and actress, died on Jan. 21, at age 93. (AP Photo)

Actor Cameron Boyce appears at WE Day California in Inglewood, Calif., on April 25, 2019. Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy on July 6. He was 20. ...

This 1972 image shows singer and actress Diahann Carroll. The Oscar-nominated actress who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a n...

Carol Channing acknowledges applause during the opening night curtain call for the Broadway revival of "Hello Dolly!" in New York on Oct. 19, 1995. Th...

Comedian Carol Burnett laughs with co-star Tim Conway during the taping of the final episode of "The Carol Burnett Show" in Los Angeles on March 19, 1...

Singer-actress Doris Day, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, appears at the annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Day, who stood for the 1950s ide...

Toni Tennille, left, and Daryl Dragon, of the singing duo Captain & Tennille, pose during an interview in Washoe Valley, Nev. on Oct. 25, 1995. Dragon...

Actor-comedian Bob Einstein appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" on June 27, 2018. The comedy veteran known fo...

Actress Georgia Engel, who played Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" appears at the Russian Tea Room in New York on Aug. 30, 1992. Engel, who a...

Paramount Pictures production chief Robert Evans talks about his film "Chinatown" in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1974. Evans, who helped s...

British actor Albert Finney appears in London on Sept. 18, 1980. Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films "Tom Jones," "Erin Brockovich," and...

Actor Peter Fonda, star of the 1969 counterculture film "Easy Rider," poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Glendale, Calif. The son of Hollywood...

This image released by Showtime shows, from left, Michael Horse, Robert Forster and Dana Ashbrook in a scene from the series "Twin Peaks." Forster, th...

Marie Fredriksson of the Swedish Pop band Roxette performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 16, 2011. Fredriksson, who sang many hi...

Social media celebrity Tardar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat, appears in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2015. The popular feline died on May 14 at age 7. (...

Actor Sid Haig appears at Universal Studios Hollywood to celebrate "Halloween Horror Nights" on Sept. 23, 2011. Haig, the bearded character actor best...

South Korean singer Goo Hara appears at a press conference in Singapore on July 10, 2012. Hara was found dead in her home on Nov. 24. She was 28. (AP ...

Actress Valerie Harper poses for a photo in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 1990. Harper, who stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating ...

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer arrives at the premiere of "Sin City" in Los Angeles on March 28, 2005. Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a...

Actress Katherine Helmond poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 22, 1988. The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress who played matriar...

Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. on March 29, 2018. Th...

Radio personality Don Imus speaks at Town Hall in New York on Dec. 3, 2007. Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue after a de...

Dr. John performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2006. The New Orleans singer and piano player died on June 6 at age 7...

Harvey Korman, right, of "The Carol Burnett Show," and Arte Johnson, of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," hold their Emmys for Outstanding Individual Ach...

Author Judith Krantz during an interview at her home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. Krantz, whose million-selling novels such as "Scruples" an...

Designer Karl Lagerfeld takes a bow at the end of his Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas on Dec. 10, 2013. Lagerfeld, whose trademark white ponytail...

Actress Peggy Lipton arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2018. Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking la...

Actor Bill Macy appears in Los Angeles on April 27, 1987. Macy, who starred opposite Bea Arthur in the 1970s sitcom "Maude," died on Oct. 17. He was ...

Peter Mayhew arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2015. The towering actor, who played Chewbacca...

Musician Eddie Money performs at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., on Jan. 31, 2013. The rock star known for such hits as "Two Tickets to ...

Cast mates from the comedy "Will & Grace," from left, Shelley Morrison, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes pose in the press...

Author Toni Morrison attends a conference at the Guadalajara's University in Guadalajara City, Mexico on Nov. 25, 2005. The pioneer and reigning giant...

Actress Phyllis Newman arrives at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 7, 2009. Newman, a Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran who became th...

Musician Ric Ocasek, of the group The Cars, appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 14, 1984. The Cars frontman whose deadpan vocal...

Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Bever...

Actor Michael Pollard arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honoring Warren Beatty in Los Angeles on June 12, 2008. Pol...

Andre Previn and actress Mia Farrow leave Carnegie Hall in New York after Previn conducted the London Symphony Orchestra on on April 30, 1969. The pia...

Harold Prince holds his award for best director in a musical for "Show Boat" at the Tony Awards in New York on June 4, 1995. Prince, who pushed the bo...

This photo released by ABC News shows political journalist Cokie Roberts in Washington. Roberts, who covered politics in Washington for ABC News and N...

Director John Singleton arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2017. A director who made one of Hollywood's most memora...

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who plays the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street," arrives holding the Oscar the Grouch puppet at ...

In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on...

Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2011. Taylor, the madcap, mustached comedian who became ...

Peter Tork, center, of The Monkees, appears at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on June 4, 1967. Tork, who rocketed to teen idol f...

Actor Rip Torn appears in Los Angeles on March 2, 1984. The free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in televi...

Italian fashion designer Valentino, left, appears with French designer Emmanuel Ungaro after the presentation of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2008 ...

Filmmaker Agnes Varda arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The French New Wave pioneer who for decades beguiled, challenged and char...

Actor John Witherspoon poses at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party in Los Angeles on June 19, 2012. The actor-comedian wh...

Director-Producer Franco Zeffirelli appears in an April 15, 1983 photo. Zeffirelli died in Rome at the age of 96 on June 15. (AP Photo)

The world of entertainment said goodbye to some legends in 2019 — from ebullient musical comedy star Carol Channing to Carol Spinney, the man behind Big Bird.

There were farewells for British actor Albert Finney and U.S. TV pioneers Valerie Harper and Diahann Carroll. Hollywood paused to remember acting icons Peggy Lipton and Doris Day as well as Peter Mayhew, the towering actor, who played Chewbacca. “Boyz N the Hood” director John Singleton died in April after a stroke.

On Broadway, producing and directing titan Harold Prince was mourned, as was actress Phyllis Newman. The opera world lost a superstar in Jessye Norman.

The year also saw the untimely deaths of two young rappers — Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD. In the world of rock, singers and musicians Ric Ocasek and Eddie Money died. Fashion superstar Karl Lagerfeld, author Judith Krantz and TV star Luke Perry of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame, also died in 2019.