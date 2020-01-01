Director-Producer Franco Zeffirelli appears in an April 15, 1983 photo. Zeffirelli died in Rome at the age of 96 on June 15. (AP Photo) Director-Producer Franco Zeffirelli appears in an April 15, 1983 photo. Zeffirelli died in Rome at the age of 96 on June 15. (AP Photo)

Actor John Witherspoon poses at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party in Los Angeles on June 19, 2012. The actor-comedian wh... Actor John Witherspoon poses at the Entertainment Studios' Daytime Emmy and series launch party in Los Angeles on June 19, 2012. The actor-comedian who memorably played Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" films, died on Oct. 29 at the age of 77. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Filmmaker Agnes Varda arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The French New Wave pioneer who for decades beguiled, challenged and char... Filmmaker Agnes Varda arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The French New Wave pioneer who for decades beguiled, challenged and charmed moviegoers, died of cancer on March 29. She was 90. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Italian fashion designer Valentino, left, appears with French designer Emmanuel Ungaro after the presentation of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2008 ... Italian fashion designer Valentino, left, appears with French designer Emmanuel Ungaro after the presentation of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2008 collection, in Paris on Jan. 23, 2008. Ungaro, renowned for his use of vibrant colors, mixed prints and elegant draping, died Died Dec. 22 at the age of 86. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Actor Rip Torn appears in Los Angeles on March 2, 1984. The free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in televi... Actor Rip Torn appears in Los Angeles on March 2, 1984. The free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in television, theater and movies, such as "Men in Black," and an Emmy for "The Larry Sanders Show," died on July 9. He was 88. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Peter Tork, center, of The Monkees, appears at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on June 4, 1967. Tork, who rocketed to teen idol f... Peter Tork, center, of The Monkees, appears at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on June 4, 1967. Tork, who rocketed to teen idol fame in 1965 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band, died of complications related to cancer on Feb. 21. He was 77. (AP Photo)

Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2011. Taylor, the madcap, mustached comedian who became ... Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2011. Taylor, the madcap, mustached comedian who became a television game show mainstay in the 1970s, died on Oct. 6. He was 88. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on... In this Sept. 30, 2015, photo, South Korean pop star and actress Sulli poses during the K-Beauty Close-Up event in Seoul, South Korea. News reports on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, say Sulli has been found dead at her home south of Seoul. (Jang Se-young/Newsis via AP)

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who plays the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street," arrives holding the Oscar the Grouch puppet at ... Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who plays the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street," arrives holding the Oscar the Grouch puppet at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on April 28, 2006. Spinney died on dec. 8. He was 85. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Director John Singleton arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2017. A director who made one of Hollywood's most memora... Director John Singleton arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2017. A director who made one of Hollywood's most memorable debuts with the Oscar-nominated "Boyz N the Hood" died April 29 after suffering a stroke. He was 51. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This photo released by ABC News shows political journalist Cokie Roberts in Washington. Roberts, who covered politics in Washington for ABC News and N... This photo released by ABC News shows political journalist Cokie Roberts in Washington. Roberts, who covered politics in Washington for ABC News and NPR over several decades, died of complications from breast cancer on Sept. 17. She was 75. (Randy Sager/ABC via AP)

Harold Prince holds his award for best director in a musical for "Show Boat" at the Tony Awards in New York on June 4, 1995. Prince, who pushed the bo... Harold Prince holds his award for best director in a musical for "Show Boat" at the Tony Awards in New York on June 4, 1995. Prince, who pushed the boundaries of musical theater and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, died on July 31, after a brief illness. He was 91. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Andre Previn and actress Mia Farrow leave Carnegie Hall in New York after Previn conducted the London Symphony Orchestra on on April 30, 1969. The pia... Andre Previn and actress Mia Farrow leave Carnegie Hall in New York after Previn conducted the London Symphony Orchestra on on April 30, 1969. The pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, died on Feb. 28. He was 89. (AP Photo/ETA)

Actor Michael Pollard arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honoring Warren Beatty in Los Angeles on June 12, 2008. Pol... Actor Michael Pollard arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award dinner honoring Warren Beatty in Los Angeles on June 12, 2008. Pollard, who starred in the film "Bonnie and Clyde," died on Nov. 20 at age 80. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Bever... Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 6, 2018. Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status as wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210," died of a stroke on March 4 at age 52. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Musician Ric Ocasek, of the group The Cars, appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 14, 1984. The Cars frontman whose deadpan vocal... Musician Ric Ocasek, of the group The Cars, appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 14, 1984. The Cars frontman whose deadpan vocal delivery and lanky, sunglassed look defined a rock era, died on Sept. 15 at age 75. (AP Photo)

Actress Phyllis Newman arrives at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 7, 2009. Newman, a Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran who became th... Actress Phyllis Newman arrives at the 63rd Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 7, 2009. Newman, a Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran who became the first woman to host "The Tonight Show" died on Sept. 15 at age 86. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

Author Toni Morrison attends a conference at the Guadalajara's University in Guadalajara City, Mexico on Nov. 25, 2005. The pioneer and reigning giant... Author Toni Morrison attends a conference at the Guadalajara's University in Guadalajara City, Mexico on Nov. 25, 2005. The pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature died on Aug. 5 at age 88. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias)

Cast mates from the comedy "Will & Grace," from left, Shelley Morrison, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes pose in the press... Cast mates from the comedy "Will & Grace," from left, Shelley Morrison, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes pose in the press room at the 52nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Morrison, who was best known for playing a memorable maid Rosario on "Will and Grace," died from heart failure on Dec. 1. She was 83. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Musician Eddie Money performs at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., on Jan. 31, 2013. The rock star known for such hits as "Two Tickets to ... Musician Eddie Money performs at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., on Jan. 31, 2013. The rock star known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight," died of esophageal cancer on Sept. 13. He was 70. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Peter Mayhew arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2015. The towering actor, who played Chewbacca... Peter Mayhew arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2015. The towering actor, who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, died on April 30 at age 74. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Bill Macy appears in Los Angeles on April 27, 1987. Macy, who starred opposite Bea Arthur in the 1970s sitcom "Maude," died on Oct. 17. He was ... Actor Bill Macy appears in Los Angeles on April 27, 1987. Macy, who starred opposite Bea Arthur in the 1970s sitcom "Maude," died on Oct. 17. He was 97. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Actress Peggy Lipton arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2018. Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking la... Actress Peggy Lipton arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 2018. Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show "The Mod Squad" and the 1990s show "Twin Peaks," died of cancer at age 72 on May 11. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Designer Karl Lagerfeld takes a bow at the end of his Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas on Dec. 10, 2013. Lagerfeld, whose trademark white ponytail... Designer Karl Lagerfeld takes a bow at the end of his Metiers d'Art fashion show in Dallas on Dec. 10, 2013. Lagerfeld, whose trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years, died on Feb. 19. He was 85. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Author Judith Krantz during an interview at her home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. Krantz, whose million-selling novels such as "Scruples" an... Author Judith Krantz during an interview at her home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles. Krantz, whose million-selling novels such as "Scruples" and "Princess Daisy," died on June 22 at age 91. (AP Photo/Deidre Hamill)

Harvey Korman, right, of "The Carol Burnett Show," and Arte Johnson, of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," hold their Emmys for Outstanding Individual Ach... Harvey Korman, right, of "The Carol Burnett Show," and Arte Johnson, of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," hold their Emmys for Outstanding Individual Achievements for a Variety Performance at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on June 8, 1969. Johnson died of heart failure in Los Angeles on July 3. He was 90. (AP Photo)

Dr. John performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2006. The New Orleans singer and piano player died on June 6 at age 7... Dr. John performs during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2006. The New Orleans singer and piano player died on June 6 at age 77. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Radio personality Don Imus speaks at Town Hall in New York on Dec. 3, 2007. Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue after a de... Radio personality Don Imus speaks at Town Hall in New York on Dec. 3, 2007. Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue after a decades-long rise in radio, died on Dec. 27. He was 79. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. on March 29, 2018. Th... Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. on March 29, 2018. The widely respected West Coast rapper was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31. He was 33. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Actress Katherine Helmond poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 22, 1988. The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress who played matriar... Actress Katherine Helmond poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 22, 1988. The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress who played matriarchs on the ABC sitcoms "Who's the Boss?" and "Soap," died on Feb. 23. She was 89. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer arrives at the premiere of "Sin City" in Los Angeles on March 28, 2005. Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a... Dutch actor Rutger Hauer arrives at the premiere of "Sin City" in Los Angeles on March 28, 2005. Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in "Blade Runner" died at his home in the Netherlands on July 19. He was 75. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actress Valerie Harper poses for a photo in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 1990. Harper, who stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating ... Actress Valerie Harper poses for a photo in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 1990. Harper, who stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, died of cancer on Aug. 30. She was 80. (AP Photo/Julie Markes)

South Korean singer Goo Hara appears at a press conference in Singapore on July 10, 2012. Hara was found dead in her home on Nov. 24. She was 28. (AP ... South Korean singer Goo Hara appears at a press conference in Singapore on July 10, 2012. Hara was found dead in her home on Nov. 24. She was 28. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Actor Sid Haig appears at Universal Studios Hollywood to celebrate "Halloween Horror Nights" on Sept. 23, 2011. Haig, the bearded character actor best... Actor Sid Haig appears at Universal Studios Hollywood to celebrate "Halloween Horror Nights" on Sept. 23, 2011. Haig, the bearded character actor best known as Captain Spaulding in the "House of 1000 Corpses" trilogy, died on Sept. 21, after a recent fall in his home. He was 80. (AP Photo/Dan Krauss)

Social media celebrity Tardar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat, appears in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2015. The popular feline died on May 14 at age 7. (... Social media celebrity Tardar Sauce, better known as Grumpy Cat, appears in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2015. The popular feline died on May 14 at age 7. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Marie Fredriksson of the Swedish Pop band Roxette performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 16, 2011. Fredriksson, who sang many hi... Marie Fredriksson of the Swedish Pop band Roxette performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 16, 2011. Fredriksson, who sang many hits including "It Must Have Been Love" from the film "Pretty Woman," died on Dec. 9. She was 61. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

This image released by Showtime shows, from left, Michael Horse, Robert Forster and Dana Ashbrook in a scene from the series "Twin Peaks." Forster, th... This image released by Showtime shows, from left, Michael Horse, Robert Forster and Dana Ashbrook in a scene from the series "Twin Peaks." Forster, the handsome and omnipresent character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in "Jackie Brown," died of brain cancer on Oct. 11. He was 78. (Suzanne Tenner/Showtime via AP)

Actor Peter Fonda, star of the 1969 counterculture film "Easy Rider," poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Glendale, Calif. The son of Hollywood... Actor Peter Fonda, star of the 1969 counterculture film "Easy Rider," poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Glendale, Calif. The son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda and brother of actress Jane Fonda, died on Aug. 16 at age 79. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

British actor Albert Finney appears in London on Sept. 18, 1980. Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films "Tom Jones," "Erin Brockovich," and... British actor Albert Finney appears in London on Sept. 18, 1980. Finney, the Academy Award-nominated star of films "Tom Jones," "Erin Brockovich," and "Skyfall," died on Feb. 8 at age 82. (AP Photo)

Paramount Pictures production chief Robert Evans talks about his film "Chinatown" in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1974. Evans, who helped s... Paramount Pictures production chief Robert Evans talks about his film "Chinatown" in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1974. Evans, who helped shepherd films including "The Godfather" and "Harold and Maude" to the screen, died on Oct. 26. He was 89. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Actress Georgia Engel, who played Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" appears at the Russian Tea Room in New York on Aug. 30, 1992. Engel, who a... Actress Georgia Engel, who played Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" appears at the Russian Tea Room in New York on Aug. 30, 1992. Engel, who amassed a string of other TV and stage credits, died on April 12 at age 70. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)

Actor-comedian Bob Einstein appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" on June 27, 2018. The comedy veteran known fo... Actor-comedian Bob Einstein appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" on June 27, 2018. The comedy veteran known for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" died on Jan. 2. He was 76. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Toni Tennille, left, and Daryl Dragon, of the singing duo Captain & Tennille, pose during an interview in Washoe Valley, Nev. on Oct. 25, 1995. Dragon... Toni Tennille, left, and Daryl Dragon, of the singing duo Captain & Tennille, pose during an interview in Washoe Valley, Nev. on Oct. 25, 1995. Dragon, who teamed with then-wife Tennille on such easy listening hits as "Love Will Keep Us Together" and "Muskrat Love," died on Jan. 2. He was 76. (AP Photo/David B. Parker)

Singer-actress Doris Day, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, appears at the annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Day, who stood for the 1950s ide... Singer-actress Doris Day, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, appears at the annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Day, who stood for the 1950s ideal of innocence and G-rated love, died May 13. She was 97. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Comedian Carol Burnett laughs with co-star Tim Conway during the taping of the final episode of "The Carol Burnett Show" in Los Angeles on March 19, 1... Comedian Carol Burnett laughs with co-star Tim Conway during the taping of the final episode of "The Carol Burnett Show" in Los Angeles on March 19, 1978. Conway, who won four Emmy Awards on the TV variety show, starred in "McHale's Navy" and later voiced the role of Barnacle Boy for "Spongebob Squarepants," died on May 14. He was 85. (AP Photo/ George Brich)

Carol Channing acknowledges applause during the opening night curtain call for the Broadway revival of "Hello Dolly!" in New York on Oct. 19, 1995. Th... Carol Channing acknowledges applause during the opening night curtain call for the Broadway revival of "Hello Dolly!" in New York on Oct. 19, 1995. The ebullient musical comedy star who delighted American audiences in almost 5,000 performances as the scheming Dolly Levi on Broadway and beyond, died on Jan. 15 at age 97. (AP Photo/Aubrey Reuben)

This 1972 image shows singer and actress Diahann Carroll. The Oscar-nominated actress who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a n... This 1972 image shows singer and actress Diahann Carroll. The Oscar-nominated actress who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series, died on Oct. 4, at her home in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer. She was 84. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)

Actor Cameron Boyce appears at WE Day California in Inglewood, Calif., on April 25, 2019. Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy on July 6. He was 20. ... Actor Cameron Boyce appears at WE Day California in Inglewood, Calif., on April 25, 2019. Boyce died unexpectedly from epilepsy on July 6. He was 20. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress Kay Ballard poses in her home in New York in 1966. Ballard, a boisterous comedian, singer and actress, died on Jan. 21, at age 93. (AP Photo) Actress Kay Ballard poses in her home in New York in 1966. Ballard, a boisterous comedian, singer and actress, died on Jan. 21, at age 93. (AP Photo)

Actor Rene Auberjonois appears at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2013. Auberjonois, a pr... Actor Rene Auberjonois appears at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2013. Auberjonois, a prolific actor best known for his roles on the television shows "Benson" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" died Dec. 8, at age 79. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This photo released by Bravo shows cooking contestant Fatima Ali during season 15 of the competition series, "Top Chef," on May 9, 2017. Ali died of c... This photo released by Bravo shows cooking contestant Fatima Ali during season 15 of the competition series, "Top Chef," on May 9, 2017. Ali died of cancer on Jan. 25. She was 29. (Tommy Garcia/Bravo via AP)

Danny Aiello poses for a photo at a restaurant in New York on July 28, 2001. The blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys incl... Danny Aiello poses for a photo at a restaurant in New York on July 28, 2001. The blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys included roles in “Fort Apache, the Bronx,” "Moonstruck" and his Oscar-nominated performance as a pizza man in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” died Dec. 12 at age 86. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

The world of entertainment said goodbye to some legends in 2019 — from ebullient musical comedy star Carol Channing to Carol Spinney, the man behind Big Bird.

There were farewells for British actor Albert Finney and U.S. TV pioneers Valerie Harper and Diahann Carroll. Hollywood paused to remember acting icons Peggy Lipton and Doris Day as well as Peter Mayhew, the towering actor, who played Chewbacca. “Boyz N the Hood” director John Singleton died in April after a stroke.

On Broadway, producing and directing titan Harold Prince was mourned, as was actress Phyllis Newman. The opera world lost a superstar in Jessye Norman.

The year also saw the untimely deaths of two young rappers — Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD. In the world of rock, singers and musicians Ric Ocasek and Eddie Money died. Fashion superstar Karl Lagerfeld, author Judith Krantz and TV star Luke Perry of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame, also died in 2019.