NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/31 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 40 24 7 9 57 136 102
Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131
Florida 38 20 13 5 45 138 130
Tampa Bay 37 20 13 4 44 131 116
Montreal 39 18 15 6 42 130 128
Buffalo 40 17 16 7 41 117 125
Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132
Detroit 40 9 28 3 21 87 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118
Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104
N.Y. Islanders 37 24 10 3 51 110 97
Philadelphia 39 22 12 5 49 124 113
Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111
N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125
Columbus 39 17 14 8 42 101 111
New Jersey 38 13 19 6 32 99 136
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 40 26 8 6 58 127 104
Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112
Dallas 40 22 14 4 48 107 101
Winnipeg 39 21 15 3 45 118 116
Minnesota 40 19 16 5 43 125 133
Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127
Chicago 40 17 17 6 40 113 129
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 42 21 15 6 48 129 123
Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119
Arizona 41 21 16 4 46 115 107
Calgary 41 20 16 5 45 111 122
Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129
Anaheim 39 16 18 5 37 101 119
San Jose 40 17 20 3 37 109 137
Los Angeles 41 16 21 4 36 104 129

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Ottawa 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.