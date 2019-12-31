All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 40 24 7 9 57 136 102 14-1-8 10-6-1 10-4-3 Toronto 40 21 14 5 47 142 131 10-4-5 11-10-0 7-5-1 Florida 38 20 13 5 45 138 130 13-7-2 7-6-3 6-5-1 Tampa Bay 37 20 13 4 44 131 116 12-7-2 8-6-2 13-2-0 Montreal 39 18 15 6 42 130 128 8-8-3 10-7-3 4-7-2 Buffalo 40 17 16 7 41 117 125 11-4-3 6-12-4 6-8-1 Ottawa 40 16 19 5 37 111 132 11-5-2 5-14-3 6-5-2 Detroit 40 9 28 3 21 87 157 5-14-1 4-14-2 3-9-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 40 27 8 5 59 143 118 11-3-4 16-5-1 5-4-1 Pittsburgh 39 24 11 4 52 136 104 16-4-2 8-7-2 5-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 37 24 10 3 51 110 97 13-4-2 11-6-1 6-3-1 Philadelphia 39 22 12 5 49 124 113 13-2-4 9-10-1 7-2-2 Carolina 39 23 14 2 48 133 111 11-6-0 12-8-2 3-7-1 N.Y. Rangers 38 19 15 4 42 124 125 10-8-2 9-7-2 7-3-0 Columbus 39 17 14 8 42 101 111 11-8-2 6-6-6 7-5-3 New Jersey 38 13 19 6 32 99 136 5-8-6 8-11-0 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 40 26 8 6 58 127 104 13-4-3 13-4-3 10-1-1 Colorado 39 23 12 4 50 140 112 10-6-2 13-6-2 6-7-1 Dallas 40 22 14 4 48 107 101 13-6-2 9-8-2 8-4-2 Winnipeg 39 21 15 3 45 118 116 10-8-2 11-7-1 6-4-2 Minnesota 40 19 16 5 43 125 133 10-3-3 9-13-2 3-8-1 Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 132 127 10-7-4 8-7-2 5-4-0 Chicago 40 17 17 6 40 113 129 9-9-3 8-8-3 5-6-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 42 21 15 6 48 129 123 11-7-3 10-8-3 10-4-2 Vancouver 40 21 15 4 46 132 119 12-5-3 9-10-1 8-5-1 Arizona 41 21 16 4 46 115 107 8-10-1 13-6-3 7-4-3 Calgary 41 20 16 5 45 111 122 10-6-3 10-10-2 6-6-1 Edmonton 41 20 17 4 44 118 129 9-8-3 11-9-1 8-5-1 Anaheim 39 16 18 5 37 101 119 10-7-3 6-11-2 5-5-1 San Jose 40 17 20 3 37 109 137 11-11-1 6-9-2 8-7-1 Los Angeles 41 16 21 4 36 104 129 10-7-1 6-14-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Ottawa 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.