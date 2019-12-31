All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|40
|24
|7
|9
|57
|136
|102
|14-1-8
|10-6-1
|10-4-3
|Toronto
|40
|21
|14
|5
|47
|142
|131
|10-4-5
|11-10-0
|7-5-1
|Florida
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|138
|130
|13-7-2
|7-6-3
|6-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|131
|116
|12-7-2
|8-6-2
|13-2-0
|Montreal
|39
|18
|15
|6
|42
|130
|128
|8-8-3
|10-7-3
|4-7-2
|Buffalo
|40
|17
|16
|7
|41
|117
|125
|11-4-3
|6-12-4
|6-8-1
|Ottawa
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|111
|132
|11-5-2
|5-14-3
|6-5-2
|Detroit
|40
|9
|28
|3
|21
|87
|157
|5-14-1
|4-14-2
|3-9-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|40
|27
|8
|5
|59
|143
|118
|11-3-4
|16-5-1
|5-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|39
|24
|11
|4
|52
|136
|104
|16-4-2
|8-7-2
|5-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|24
|10
|3
|51
|110
|97
|13-4-2
|11-6-1
|6-3-1
|Philadelphia
|39
|22
|12
|5
|49
|124
|113
|13-2-4
|9-10-1
|7-2-2
|Carolina
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|133
|111
|11-6-0
|12-8-2
|3-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|19
|15
|4
|42
|124
|125
|10-8-2
|9-7-2
|7-3-0
|Columbus
|39
|17
|14
|8
|42
|101
|111
|11-8-2
|6-6-6
|7-5-3
|New Jersey
|38
|13
|19
|6
|32
|99
|136
|5-8-6
|8-11-0
|3-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|40
|26
|8
|6
|58
|127
|104
|13-4-3
|13-4-3
|10-1-1
|Colorado
|39
|23
|12
|4
|50
|140
|112
|10-6-2
|13-6-2
|6-7-1
|Dallas
|40
|22
|14
|4
|48
|107
|101
|13-6-2
|9-8-2
|8-4-2
|Winnipeg
|39
|21
|15
|3
|45
|118
|116
|10-8-2
|11-7-1
|6-4-2
|Minnesota
|40
|19
|16
|5
|43
|125
|133
|10-3-3
|9-13-2
|3-8-1
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|132
|127
|10-7-4
|8-7-2
|5-4-0
|Chicago
|40
|17
|17
|6
|40
|113
|129
|9-9-3
|8-8-3
|5-6-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|42
|21
|15
|6
|48
|129
|123
|11-7-3
|10-8-3
|10-4-2
|Vancouver
|40
|21
|15
|4
|46
|132
|119
|12-5-3
|9-10-1
|8-5-1
|Arizona
|41
|21
|16
|4
|46
|115
|107
|8-10-1
|13-6-3
|7-4-3
|Calgary
|41
|20
|16
|5
|45
|111
|122
|10-6-3
|10-10-2
|6-6-1
|Edmonton
|41
|20
|17
|4
|44
|118
|129
|9-8-3
|11-9-1
|8-5-1
|Anaheim
|39
|16
|18
|5
|37
|101
|119
|10-7-3
|6-11-2
|5-5-1
|San Jose
|40
|17
|20
|3
|37
|109
|137
|11-11-1
|6-9-2
|8-7-1
|Los Angeles
|41
|16
|21
|4
|36
|104
|129
|10-7-1
|6-14-3
|6-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 5, Ottawa 2
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.