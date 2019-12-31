All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 33 18 8 2 5 43 91 87 Providence 35 20 12 1 2 43 114 90 Hershey 33 18 10 2 3 41 90 87 WB/Scranton 33 17 12 3 1 38 86 94 Springfield 35 17 16 2 0 36 102 98 Charlotte 32 16 13 3 0 35 94 87 Bridgeport 34 13 16 4 1 31 78 108 Lehigh Valley 33 12 16 1 4 29 75 94

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 31 20 7 2 2 44 99 71 Utica 33 19 10 2 2 42 121 102 Toronto 31 19 9 2 1 41 107 92 Belleville 32 19 12 1 0 39 119 106 Laval 34 16 14 3 1 36 97 102 Syracuse 32 16 13 2 1 35 102 108 Cleveland 32 14 15 1 2 31 87 89 Binghamton 32 11 17 4 0 26 80 107

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 34 24 5 3 2 53 117 75 Iowa 33 17 12 2 2 38 96 99 Rockford 31 17 13 0 1 35 89 94 Chicago 34 15 16 2 1 33 84 100 San Antonio 34 12 13 5 4 33 97 102 Manitoba 34 16 18 0 0 32 98 109 Grand Rapids 33 13 16 2 2 30 95 114 Texas 33 13 16 2 2 30 93 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 30 23 7 0 0 46 113 74 Stockton 29 18 6 2 3 41 118 92 Colorado 30 17 10 2 1 37 101 88 Ontario 32 14 14 3 1 32 83 117 Bakersfield 29 12 13 3 1 28 88 107 San Diego 27 12 12 2 1 27 87 84 San Jose 28 10 16 0 2 22 94 106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 1

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.